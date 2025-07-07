Liberia: Govt Takes Blame for Liberia's Atrocities

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has issued a formal apology on behalf of the state for the atrocities and suffering inflicted upon Liberians and others endured during the country's two brutal civil wars -- a move that represents a notable drive in the country's prolonged journey toward reconciliation.

President Boakai expressed remorse for the horrors that occurred between 1989 and 2003, a period marred by extreme violence that resulted in an estimated 250,000 fatalities and lasting trauma throughout the nation.

The conflicts were characterized by massacres, sexual violence, amputations, and the recruitment of child soldiers.

Speaking at a national reconciliation ceremony at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex on Saturday, July 5, President Boakai offered a sincere apology to all victims of the civil conflict, acknowledging the profound pain and devastation experienced by individuals and families affected by the wars.

"Ladies and gentlemen, as your President, and as a fellow Liberian, today, on this historic occasion, I offer a formal apology on behalf of the state," Boakai declared. "To every victim of our civil conflict, to every family broken, to every dream shattered, we say: We are sorry."

President Boakai acknowledged the shortcomings of the Liberian state during the period of conflict, admitting that the state could have better served its people but was exploited and used as an instrument of brutality against its people. He emphasized the need to prevent such failures from reoccurring in the future.

"The state could have done better but was used as an agency," he said. "We must do everything we can to make sure that it never fails you again."

This public apology marks a significant moment as it is the first time a Liberian president has issued a public, formal apology, despite the recommendations made in a 2009 Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report. The apology, seen as a crucial measure by human rights advocates, is viewed as a significant step towards addressing the country's turbulent history.

However, some Liberians have complained that it falls short of accounting for atrocities committed by state machinery prior to 1989 -- such as the 1979 Rice Riot that saw many citizens, including students, killed by state security officers. Also in the 1980s, there were state-sponsored executions of individuals who were deemed anti-government.

The keynote speaker at the occasion, Dr. Antoine Rutayisire, a Rwandan genocide survivor and current team leader of the African Enterprise -- an organization that is committed to healing, reconciliation, delivered a powerful address.

Rutasiyire's insights shed light on the importance of healing and reconciliation in post-conflict societies. He humbly shared his experiences from Rwanda, a country that, like Liberia, has faced deep-rooted ethnic divisions.

Drawing from his own personal journey of tragedy and forgiveness, Dr. Rutayisire emphasized the importance of acknowledging past wounds and seeking genuine healing.

Central to his address was the notion that healing and reconciliation require a comprehensive and inclusive approach. He stressed the need for a strategic plan that involves all sectors of society, including government, civil society, religious institutions, and individual citizens.

Only when all members of the community are engaged in the process can true transformation and unity be achieved, he said.

He also highlighted the long-term nature of the healing and reconciliation process, cautioning against rushing the delicate journey towards peace.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, Minister of Education and Chairperson of the Reburial Committee, highlighted the importance of acknowledging the pain and injustices of the past as a crucial step towards national healing.

Drawing inspiration from traditional and cultural perspectives, the Minister emphasized the significance of unity and transculturalism in fostering reconciliation and moving forward as a cohesive nation. She reminded Liberians about their shared heritage and common identity, underscoring the importance of embracing diversity and promoting national unity to build a brighter future for all citizens.

The committee chairperson also encouraged reflection on past grievances and a collective commitment to creating a more just and united society.

Meanwhile, President Boakai's public apology to the nation followed his attendance at recent state memorials for two former presidents: William Tolbert, who was assassinated in a 1980 coup, and Samuel Doe, who was tortured and killed in 1990 during the early stages of the first civil war. These ceremonies, part of a wider national reconciliation initiative, are being seen as a signal of Boakai's commitment to transitional justice.

The 2009 TRC report also urged the creation of a war crimes tribunal to hold perpetrators accountable. However, successive governments failed to act on that recommendation, partly due to the political clout held by former warlords.

In May 2024, Boakai took a pivotal step by signing an executive order to establish the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court. The body has been tasked with laying the groundwork for a future tribunal to try those responsible for war crimes.

"There is hardly a Liberian family that has not been touched by the pain, the violence, and the injustice that have haunted our nation," Boakai said, reiterating his government's intent to implement key recommendations from the TRC.

The healing and reconciliation program was graced by high-profile dignitaries from the government, diplomatic and private sectors. Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was also in attendance.

The occasion also witnessed musical and cultural performances by the Liberia National Culture Troupe, Liberian Association of Gospel Musical Artists, the Monrovia Community Mass Choir and others.