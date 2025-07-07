Liberia: Lofa Elder Council Igniting Family Feud?

The dismissal of Cultural Inspector Aaron Armah Ndosoe by the Lofa Elder Council and subsequent appointment of his brother, Kpehe Armah Ndosoe, has stirred controversy amid ongoing conflict over the appointment of a Paramount Chief of Wanhassa District.

The decision to dismiss Aaron and replace him with his sibling has raised concerns of a potential family feud and attempts to divert attention from the appointment dispute.

The dismissal letter, dated May 16, 2025, signed by Chairman Balla Gbotolu, cited reasons of disrespect towards the office of the superintendent and the chief and elder council during the induction program of newly appointed Paramount Chief Salia Dunor, who is struggling to get the community endorsement.

"In view of the above mentioned, you are hereby dismissed with immediate effect and to be replaced by Hon. Kpehe Armah Nodosoe as district cultural inspector respectively', the letter, which went viral on social media noted.

However, Aaron denied receiving an official dismissal letter and learned of his removal through social media. His removal and his brother's swift appointment have elicited speculation of political motives and accusations of silencing dissenting voices, especially that of the former Cultural Inspector, in the community.

Like Aaron, the embattled Paramount Chief, Mollay Sowoi also confirmed that he was dismissed without an official letter of dismissal.

The dismissal letter seen and in possession of this writer cited "poor leadership" and "gross disrespect to culture and tradition" as primary reasons for Aaron's removal, referencing the April 24 protest against the induction of the newly appointed Paramount Chief, Salia Dunor.

The swift replacement of Aaron by his sibling, Kpehe, has led many residents of Kolahun District to believe that the dismissal was politically motivated. Citizens have called for the immediate reinstatement of their Cultural Inspector.

Attempts to reach out to Lofa County Traditional Chairman, Ballah Gbotolu for comment were unsuccessful as phone calls to him went unanswered. Jallah Manjoe, Paramount Chief of Kolahun District, and Chief Zoe, Armah Sakor, both of whom are accused of endorsing Aaron's removal, also declined to comment, stating they were not ready to address the press concerning the dismissal.

It is not clear why Chief Manjoe and Chief Zoe, Armah Sakor endorsed the dismissal of the Culture Inspector. But people familiar with the 2023 election believe the both chiefs are using this means to get at Aaron for his strong call for neutrality in that election in which almost all the chiefs in Kolahun District supported the CDC with handsome rewards, except for Aaron who they claim refused all the offers made to him.

But amid the political struggles, Aaron's brother, Kpehe Armah, has expressed his eagerness to serve as the new Cultural Inspector, stating his commitment to working cooperatively with the citizens of Kolahun District and the county leadership despite the family connection.

His appointment was contained in a letter dated May 16, 2025.

Aaron's removal and his subsequent replacement with his biological brother has sent shockwaves across the traditionally entrenched community. The topic has become the center of discussion with many accusing the Superintendent of influencing Aaron's dismissal as a show of power with the aim to settle political scores with a man he sees as an obstacle to the peaceful transition of chieftaincy to his preferred candidate, Salia Dunor.

As residents of Kolahun District struggle to overcome the turbulent intersection between politics and tradition, the situation continues to raise questions about the influence of political considerations over cultural heritage and community governance. The unfolding drama in Wanhassa District highlights the complexities of personal, political and or governance issues in the administration of local government.

Amid his dismissal, Aaro says he is not deterred, but remains resolute on his stance for community members, mainly chiefs and elder council to have a say in who becomes Paramount Chief for their district. "All I am doing is to defend the culture and tradition and ensure our opinions matter in the selection of our chief", said Aaron, who appeared unbothered.

Under the Local Government Act of Liberia, Paramount Chiefs are to be elected. But lack of funding or political will has impeded this process, leaving the authorities to appoint individuals who work at their will and pleasure rather than the community they serve. But long practiced procedures in the absence of election demand consultation with the local chiefs and elders' council in the appointment or selection of Paramount Chiefs, which Aaron says is not the case in Wanhassa District.

A former lawmaker of the district, Vaforay Kamara said attempts were made to engage the Superintendent on the matter to seek consultation with local stakeholders before proceeding with the appointment. But those efforts were ignored, resulting in what he described as "havoc" in the district. He labelled the decision as an affront to tradition and an act of disrespect against the people's intelligence.

A cover letter of a security briefing report addressed to the Minister of Internal Affairs on the Wanhassa District conflict, dated May 15, 205, copy in the possession of the writer, quotes community members as telling that the Superintendent with few county officials inducted Salia Dunor as the new Paramount Chief while Paramount Chief Mollay Sowoi is still seated as Paramount Chief.

Background to the conflict

Amidst a community-led request for input in the selection of their Chief, Superintendent J. Lavalee Massaquoi has taken a firm stance against the calls and issued warnings of consequences for future protests. He has made it clear that any demonstrations, such as the one on April 24 during the induction program, will face repercussions, including the possibility of arrests and prosecution.

The conflict stems from the appointment of Paramount Chief Mollay Sowoi in 2018, which sparked controversy due to disagreements over the district headquarters' selection process. The opposition arose within the Lofa County-CDC leadership, objecting to Chief Sowoi's Unity Party affiliation.