Liberia's First Modern Radiotherapy Center in Sight

Liberia took a historic step forward in its fight against cancer with the groundbreaking ceremony for the country's first National Radiotherapy Center, to be constructed at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) in Monrovia. The milestone event was graced by the presence of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The state-of-the-art facility, once completed, will provide life-saving radiotherapy services to thousands of Liberians and position the country as a regional hub for cancer care in the Mano River Union.

IAEA DG Grossi emphasized the significance of the occasion, describing it as a symbol of hope and healing.

"Today is a really good day because we are starting something that will certainly change the lives of many," Grossi said. "This initiative is part of the IAEA's 'Race of Hope' program, which aims to close the global gap in cancer care by expanding access to radiotherapy."

He announced the donation of Liberia's first mammography unit through IAEA support, which will enable the screening of up to 100 women daily for early detection of breast cancer. He outlined a phased approach that includes mammography, brachytherapy, and eventually full radiotherapy treatment.

"Without radiotherapy, the chance of survival for many cancer patients is significantly reduced. Today is not about words, it's about concrete action. We are here to stay and support Liberia's journey in improving cancer care," Grossi added.

President Boakai hailed the project as a transformative achievement in Liberia's post-war health infrastructure.

"This groundbreaking represents more than just a construction project; it is a testament to Liberia's commitment to health and international cooperation," he stated. "Under our ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, health is a priority. This center will make cancer treatment accessible, affordable, and available to our people."

The President highlighted Liberia's longstanding relationship with the IAEA, dating back to its membership in 1962, and affirmed the country's alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its focus on six key thematic areas including health, energy, agriculture, and water resources.

Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto described the moment as a long-awaited breakthrough. Recalling her inspiration from Malawi's success with IAEA-supported cancer treatment, she praised the cross-sector collaboration that led to the project.

"Cancer remains a major public health burden in Liberia, with cervical, breast, liver, and prostate cancers accounting for 70% of diagnoses. The lack of radiotherapy has left our clinicians with incomplete treatment options. This center is not only a treatment facility but also a training and research hub," Dr. Kpoto stated.

The Minister acknowledged the dedication of local oncologists, surgeons, and nurses who have continued to serve despite the limitations, and emphasized that the new center will significantly reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment.

CEO of JFK Medical Center, Dr. Linda A. Birch, called the ceremony a "historic milestone" for the hospital and the nation. He outlined the critical importance of radiotherapy in a complete cancer care continuum.

"JFK once had a cobalt machine for cancer treatment, which was destroyed during the Civil War. Since then, we've lacked the means to offer comprehensive care," said Dr. Linda A. Birch. "Today's groundbreaking is the first step in restoring that vital service."

Dr. Birch detailed the benefits of the new center, which include providing multi-modal cancer treatment, reducing out-of-pocket costs, building local medical capacity, and saving lives. She also noted the potential for Liberia to become a destination for medical care in the sub-region, contributing to national development goals.

"With the establishment of this center, cancer patients will no longer have to travel abroad for treatment. They will be able to receive world-class care right here at home," she concluded.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from all stakeholders and a shared commitment to seeing the project through to completion. The radiotherapy center is expected to not only fill a critical gap in Liberia's health system but also serve as a symbol of national progress and resilience.