Liberia: I'll Fight Back to the Last

Monrovia — Former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., indicted on multiple charges along with several other ex-officials, vows to fight to the end in defending his character and exonerating himself of corruption allegations.

He frowns at those he calls surrogates of the ruling Unity Party-led government, fabricating lies against former officials and innocent people.

Addressing a press conference over the weekend in Monrovia, former Minister Tweah rubbished corruption charges brought against him, describing them as blatant falsifications prepared by malicious individuals to destroy innocent people. He vows to fight to the last.

"For those of us who have been caught in the crosshairs of these machinations will fight back with every means at our disposal, intellectually, politically, and, of course, legally", he says.

According to him, allegations about corruption are malicious lies and misconceptions.

The Government of Liberia is prosecuting Tweah for alleged graft, including the suspected transfer of US$6 million to questionable accounts and the misappropriation of US$30 million in COVID-19 emergency funds, among other financial irregularities during his tenure in government.

He has since refuted these claims, stating that justice will prevail. "Those speculating that I am about to speak on my case are dead wrong, but I will however say in passing that despite the evident delay gimmicks from the prosecution and the State, we will prevail in what is a clear example of national security expenditure that is amply protected by Liberian law", Tweah argues.

"This will not be and should not be how we conduct our politics. We cannot fight corruption by lying to innocent people; by sustaining fake and false narratives in the public when the facts are evident and clear as day", he added.

However, a rather ferocious Tweah discloses that he will file a defamation lawsuit against the CEO of Spoon Network and host of Spoon Talk, a live digital platform, Stanton Witherspoon, over allegations that he (Tweah) misappropriated US$30 million of the COVID-19 emergency funds.

Addressing reporters Friday at the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Headquarters in Congo Town, Tweah categorically denied these claims, labeling them "malicious misinformation" aimed at tarnishing his reputation and misleading the Liberian public.

"There was no COVID-19 money that came into my account. The $30 million in question was transferred directly to the World Food Program, which implemented the food distribution project," he clarifies, and adds, "I have not been charged by any competent court, and it's time to hold people accountable for spreading lies."

He calls for thorough investigation to recuse himself, as he insists that he is innocent.

"I welcome a thorough investigation, but I will not sit quietly while falsehoods are used to destroy my name."

The Ex-minister notes that these allegations are politically motivated and a coordinated attempt to damage his legacy and derail his future ambitions.