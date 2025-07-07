Liberia: Bea Mountain Denounces 'Malicious and Defamatory' Claims By Cape Mount Group, Calls for Government Intervention

Kinjor — Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has issued a rebuttal against what it describes as "false, baseless, and malicious" allegations made by a group of individuals claiming to represent residents of Grand Cape Mount County.

The company singled out Arthur Johnson, alleged to be the group's spokesperson, accusing him of spreading defamatory claims designed to harm its reputation and disrupt its operations in Liberia.

In a press statement released on Saturday, BMMC denied accusations related to environmental harm and unlawful operations along the Mafa River. The company asserted that its mining activities are conducted in accordance with Liberian laws and regulations, and confirmed that it does not operate in or around the Mafa River.

"Several laboratories and independent scientific studies have consistently confirmed that our operations pose no negative impact on the environment," the statement said. "Comprehensive testing has shown full compliance with environmental standards on water, soil, air quality, crops, noise, and vibrations."

BMMC further clarified that other activities such as sand mining, agriculture, and small-scale mineral extraction along the river are carried out by third parties unconnected to the company.

The firm suggested the recent allegations may be part of a deliberate smear campaign, aimed at destabilizing its operations and extorting money from the company.

The statement also addressed claims involving the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), dismissing them as inaccurate and misleading. "We are not aware of any report from the EPA suggesting violations by Bea Mountain," the company said, adding that its record of compliance remains intact.

BMMC questioned the legitimacy of the so-called "intelligence" cited by the group and expressed concern over the public manner in which the allegations were raised.

"At no point have these individuals approached the company directly to discuss their concerns," the statement noted. "Instead, they organized a press conference seemingly intended to create public panic and draw media attention."

Calling the allegations reckless and defamatory, BMMC urged the Liberian government to intervene and investigate what it described as a coordinated attempt to sabotage the company's operations and undermine investor confidence in the country.

"We strongly condemn these individuals and their actions," the statement concluded. "Their behavior poses a threat not only to Bea Mountain but also to Liberia's broader investment environment and national development."

Bea Mountain reaffirmed its commitment to responsible mining practices and maintaining positive relationships with local communities and authorities.