Liberia: Stand, Allies Inform Govt of Three-Day 'Enough Is Enough' Protest, Demand Justice, Good Governance

Monrovia — A civil society coalition led by Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), in collaboration with the We The People Movement and other allied grassroots organizations, has informed the Ministry of Justice of its intent to stage a nationwide three-day peaceful protest from July 15 to 17, 2025.

The protest, operating under the theme "Enough Is Enough," is aimed at confronting what organizers describe as a worsening crisis of governance, rule of law violations, deepening economic hardship, and continued corruption in Liberia's public sector.

In a formal notification addressed to Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, STAND emphasized that the planned demonstration falls squarely within the scope of Liberia's 1986 Constitution, particularly Article 17, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly.

The group also cited international legal instruments to which Liberia is a signatory -- including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights -- that uphold the rights of citizens to freely assemble and petition their government.

According to the organizers, the protest will unfold in three phases. The first day, July 15, will begin with a solemn memorial parade through central Monrovia, culminating in a symbolic burial ceremony at Palm Grove Cemetery.

Twenty symbolic caskets -- representing Liberia's fifteen counties, the victims of the country's civil wars, the lives lost during the Kinjor Massacre, and other victims of extrajudicial killings -- will be carried through the streets in a powerful visual tribute, according to STAND.

STAND described the parade as an act of national mourning for those who have been denied justice and a reminder of the country's collective vow to never again descend into violence and impunity.

On July 16, the second day of action according to STAND, will feature a peace caravan that will travel across various communities in Montserrado County and its surrounding areas. Organizers say the caravan will serve as a civic engagement tool, spreading messages of unity, nonviolence, and democratic participation, while mobilizing support for the main protest event.

The protest will climax on July 17 with a mass gathering at the Capital Bypass in Central Monrovia. According to the letter, thousands of Liberians are expected to converge peacefully, representing a cross-section of society including youth groups, women's associations, civil servants, petty traders, motorcyclists, tricycle operators, student unions, and citizens from both urban and rural communities.

Protesters will use the platform to raise their voices against growing state failure, democratic backsliding, and the widening disconnect between government and the governed.

STAND and its partners say the protest is a direct response to the worsening living conditions in Liberia and the government's failure to uphold its constitutional responsibilities. The coalition is calling for immediate reforms in several areas of national concern, including governance, justice, economic equity, land rights, and public accountability.

In the area of governance and rule of law, the protest demands include the dismissal and prosecution of government officials credibly accused of corruption, the reinstatement of constitutional order, and respect for tenure laws. Organizers argue that recent actions by the executive branch, including unlawful dismissals and the undermining of judicial rulings, have placed the country's democracy at risk.

On the economic front, the coalition decried what it called rampant mismanagement and the failure of the state to address poverty, the collapse of the health and education systems, and the growing inequality between the political elite and ordinary citizens.

STAND is calling for urgent audits of government institutions and the renegotiation of concessions seen as exploitative to communities and national interest.

Human rights are also central to the protest's agenda. The group outlined multiple cases of alleged police brutality, arbitrary arrests, and torture of civilians by state security forces. They highlighted ongoing harassment faced by informal economic actors such as market women, street vendors, motorcyclists, and tricycle operators.

The coalition has demanded the removal of security officials implicated in abuse and the immediate lifting of restrictions that hinder the movement and livelihoods of motorcycle and tricycle operators.

One of the most damning charges contained in the letter relates to what STAND has called the weaponization of the judiciary. The group accused the Joseph Boakai-led administration of manipulating the courts to shield allies and punish opponents. They referenced the government's failure to comply with a Supreme Court ruling that nullified the removal of former House Speaker Fonati Koffa, describing it as a serious affront to judicial independence and the rule of law.

In perhaps the most shocking revelation, the group condemned what it described as the unlawful abduction and transfer of Mr. Ibrahim Khalil Cherif, a foreign national allegedly removed from Monrovia Central Prison by Guinean security agents with assistance from Liberian operatives, despite a court-ordered release.

STAND called the incident a flagrant violation of domestic and international legal norms and demanded Mr. Cherif's immediate return, as well as a full investigation and public disclosure of all Liberian officials involved in the operation.

STAND also warned the Ministry of Justice against authorizing or permitting any counter-protests or disruptive actions that could endanger participants during the three-day demonstration. The group said any acts of violence, state-sponsored harassment, or interference would be considered a direct failure of the government's constitutional duty to protect its citizens and uphold the law.

The organization further urged the Ministry to publicly acknowledge receipt of the protest notification, direct law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all protesters, and guarantee that democratic space will be preserved throughout the protest period.

The letter drew attention to the precedence of the June 7, 2019 protest, during which opposition leaders --including now-President Joseph Boakai-- were given the constitutional space to assemble and express dissent. STAND emphasized that Liberia's democratic credibility depends on equal protection of such rights for all citizens, regardless of political alignment.

The notification was signed by STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu Jr. and copied to a wide array of stakeholders including foreign embassies, human rights institutions, interfaith organizations, the United Nations, ECOWAS, and the African Union. Organizers say they expect full participation from across Liberia and vowed that the protest would remain peaceful, lawful, and representative of the people's desire for justice and reform.