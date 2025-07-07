Liberia: Portray Integrity, Uprightness, and Ethical Conduct.

Monrovia — House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has urged public accountants here to serve as ambassadors of integrity and anti-corruption campaigners.

Addressing Certified Public Accountant graduates, Speaker Koon, a professional Accountant and lecturer, emphasized the crucial role of public accountants in the fight against corruption.

"Do not carry professionalism and spoil your name; you must be anti-corruption campaigners", he said.

He further urged the graduates to portray integrity, uprightness, and ethical conduct at all times as they push against corrupt practices.

"Your graduation reflects Liberia's commitment to integrity, efficiency, and accountability. You are now guardians of public trust, and we depend on you, so please do not disappoint us."

The Speaker also wants the graduates to wear caps of professionalism and become frontline defenders against corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

Speaking on the theme, "Celebrating Excellence: Creating Value for the Public Sector," he hailed the graduates while issuing a call to nationalism and reaffirming the patriot's creed.

A total of 33 Certified Professional Public Sector Accountants (PPSAs), including Margibi County Electoral District 5 Representative Clarence Gahr, were conferred with certificates under the African Professionalization Initiative (API).

"Your graduation is not just a celebration of academic excellence; rather, it is a declaration of Liberia's leadership in upholding international standards and transparency in public finance," he added.

Charles S. Kpadeh, Acting Executive Director of the Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants, commended Speaker Koon for the message, urging fellow graduates to take their professional roles seriously and work actively to ensure service to the nation.

Liberia's Auditor General, P. Garswa Jackson, congratulated the graduates on their commitment and successful completion of rigorous training, while thanking the Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its partners for contributing to the country's leadership in public sector professionalization.

"There are many certified public accountants in high places in government and private institutions, yet you preferred us; we appreciate your preference and celebrate this milestone with you," AG Garswa said.

Meanwhile, the LICPA graduation ceremony brought together senior government officials, professional accountants, international partners, and family members of the graduates to celebrate a new era in public sector accounting and governance in Liberia.