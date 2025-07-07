Liberia: No Regard for Our Sacrifices

Monrovia — The National Chairman of the All Retired Citizens Association of Liberia, Rev. Kafa Teah, has expressed deep frustration over what he described as long-standing neglect and mistreatment of retirees by both past and current Liberian governments.

Speaking over the weekend at the induction ceremony of leadership of the Retired Citizens Association of Liberia held in Monrovia, Rev. Teah lamented the lack of care and support for senior citizens, who have served the nation but now struggle to live with dignity.

"Despite the sacrifices we've made for this country, we have not received the decent living we deserve from those we once considered our national leaders," he said.

He cited examples of poor and irregular salary payments, which he noted are especially difficult to endure, given Liberia's ongoing economic challenges.

As the newly inducted president, Rev. Teah called on all retirees across the country to unite and support the Association's mission, urging them to advocate for the rights and benefits they are due collectively.

"We are calling on all retirees to join the struggle to right the wrongs and ensure that we receive our just benefits from the Government of Liberia without any precondition."

He challenged member of the Association to be prepared to fight for their rights to equal opportunity.

Rev. Teah highlighted the importance of fairness, equality, and peace in addressing issues faced by retirees.

"If we are to treat each other fairly under the doctrine of equal rights, we must act now," he declared.

He called on President Joseph N. Boakai to give attention to Chapter 82.2 of the law, which established the National Pension Fund, the Employment Injury Fund, and the Welfare Fund under NASSCORP benefits, which, according to him, retirees have yet to receive.

He also called on the Civil Service Agency (CSA), the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Financial Planning and Development, the National Legislature, and NASSCORP to recognize an urgent need to address the plight of senior citizens and ensure they receive their rightful entitlements.

"We respectfully request a face-to-face meeting with His Excellency, President Joseph N. Boakai, to discuss a way forward in resolving these longstanding issues," he said.

Those inducted into office include Rev. Kafa B. Teah, president; Mrs. Florence Donkenb, vice chairperson; Jor B. Sere, director for gender affairs; and James B. Gant, secretary general, among others. Editing by Jonathan Browne