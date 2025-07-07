Liberia: Rep. Cole Joins Musa Bility's CMC

Gbarnga — His defection was confirmed at a well-attended ceremony held on Saturday in Gbarnga, the county's capital.

During the event, CMC Political Leader Musa Hassan Bility welcomed Rep. Cole into the party and immediately appointed him as National Vice-Chair for Operations, a key leadership role that positions Cole at the center of the party's organizational and strategic agenda heading into the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bility praised Cole's political acumen and his track record of mobilization, both in the Legislature and at the grassroots level.

"We are building a movement of serious-minded leaders who are ready to change Liberia," Bility said. "Honorable Cole brings the kind of energy, discipline, and structure this party needs. His experience in government and connection with the people make him a powerful asset."

Representative Cole, who has long been regarded as one of Bong County's most influential and outspoken lawmakers, said his decision to join the CMC was driven by a desire to be part of a "progressive force that puts the people first."

"Today marks a new chapter not just for me, but for the people I represent," Cole declared. "I believe in the CMC's vision for a new Liberia, and I'm committed to using this platform to deliver real change."

Cole's entry into the Citizens Movement for Change marks a significant moment for the relatively young political party, which has been steadily gaining traction under Bility's leadership. It also signals a major shift in Bong County's political landscape, where Cole has built a loyal support base since winning the District #3 seat.

Prior to this announcement, Cole was widely speculated to be considering a move, following months of political tension with his former allies. His move to CMC is expected to trigger realignments both within Bong and among other political actors who may now see the party as a credible force.

Some citizens of Bong County say Cole's decision could boost the CMC's profile nationally, especially as the party prepares to field candidates in upcoming by-elections in Nimba County and local government contests.

The event in Gbarnga drew a diverse crowd, including CMC partisans, local leaders, students, youth groups, and community members, many of whom expressed enthusiasm about what Cole's move could mean for the county and the country.

"This is not just politics as usual," one attendee remarked. "This is about building something new, and Honorable Cole is the kind of leader who can help us do that."

With his new role as National Vice-Chair for Operations, Cole is expected to lead CMC's efforts to organize across the 15 counties, recruit candidates, and coordinate outreach as the party expands its national footprint. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.