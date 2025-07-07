Africa: World Bank Country Manager Hails Liberia's First Certified Public Sector Accountants Graduation As Landmark for Africa

Monrovia — The World Bank's Country Manager for Liberia, Georgia Wallen, has praised Liberia's historic graduation of its first cohort of Certified Professional Public Sector Accountants (PPSAs), describing it as a landmark achievement not just for the country, but for the entire African continent.

Speaking at the inaugural graduation ceremony hosted by the Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA), Wallen said Liberia had set a precedence as the first country in Africa to graduate a certified class of PPSAs under the African Professionalisation Initiative (API).

The initiative, she noted, represents a model of collaboration between LICPA, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the General Auditing Commission, and the API.

"This is a milestone celebration," Wallen said to a gathering of senior government officials, representatives of international organizations, and the proud graduates. "You have taken LICPA to another level by making Liberia a trailblazer in public sector accountancy reform."

LICPA, which was established by the national legislature in 1933, has long served as a cornerstone for professional accounting standards in Liberia. According to Wallen, the launch of certified PPSAs adds a new chapter to LICPA's legacy by building a sustainable and skilled cadre of public finance professionals.

She emphasized the significance of this step, describing it as especially timely given the dramatic shifts taking place globally and within Liberia itself. "The world is changing," Wallen noted, pointing to technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as growing challenges in climate change, food insecurity, and public debt.

"As demands grow and public financing tightens, the role of LICPA's graduates becomes more vital than ever. You are guardians of financial integrity in the public sector."

Wallen also highlighted the urgency of Liberia's national development goals under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, launched earlier this year by the Liberian government. The agenda targets Liberia's transition to a lower middle-income country by 2029 through measures like increasing GDP per capita and boosting inclusive economic growth.

"This cannot happen without you," she said, urging the graduates to serve with diligence and uphold transparency and accountability in public finance management.

The World Bank Country Manager used the occasion to reaffirm the Bank's evolving partnership with Liberia. She referenced the new World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework, which focuses on ending learning poverty, expanding energy access, strengthening governance, and promoting private sector investment.

"We depend on LICPA-accredited professionals to ensure the integrity of World Bank-funded projects," Wallen said, citing the Bank's ongoing support for LICPA's curriculum and its outreach in Liberian universities and colleges.

Wallen applauded the impact of the Bank's collaboration with LICPA, noting increases in the number of certified internal auditors within government, among other progress. She encouraged LICPA to remain at the forefront of professional development by expanding its training programs and investing in future public finance leaders, with special emphasis on gender inclusion.

To the graduates, she offered warm congratulations and a call to action. "The dedication, skill, and integrity that brought you here will continue to serve you well. Your expertise is rare and valuable. You are equipped to lead and to make a meaningful difference in this time of rapid change. Embrace the opportunities ahead and lead with confidence."