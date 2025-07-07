Nigeria: Musan Shines Again in Oregon, Unveils Bold New Look

Hayward Field continues to be a special venue for Amusan, who has delivered some of her finest performances on the famous Oregon track.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan once again showed why she's one of the best in the world, finishing second in the women's 100m hurdles at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Running at one of her favourite tracks, Amusan clocked 12.38 seconds, her second fastest time this season.

She was only beaten by Jamaica's Ackera Nugent, who won the race in 12.32 seconds, while American Kendra Harrison came third in 12.50 seconds.

Even though it wasn't a Diamond League points race, the competition was as tough as a world championship final.

The field included top names like Danielle Williams, Masai Russell, and Tia Jones, making Amusan's performance even more impressive.

Known as the "Tobi Express," the 2022 world champion and current world record holder (12.12 seconds) continues to show she's in strong shape ahead of the World Championships later this year in Tokyo.

Hayward Field continues to be a special venue for Amusan, who has delivered some of her finest performances on the famous Oregon track.

With Tokyo 2025 looming, the Nigerian icon is again showing signs of peak form at the right time.

New look

Amusan also turned heads with a brand-new look--she shaved off all her hair.

While some fans were surprised, others saw it as a sign that she means business this season.

This latest result adds to a solid year for the Nigerian star, who has bounced back well from the challenges of 2024.

Her focus, form, and fearlessness on the track have reminded the world why she remains one of the athletes to watch in the hurdles.

As the countdown to Tokyo continues, Amusan's performance in Eugene is a big confidence boost.