Nigeria: CWC - Bayern Suffer Musiala Blow As PSG, Real Madrid Advance Into Semi-Final

PSG's victory was overshadowed by a gruesome injury to Jamal Musiala and two red cards for the Parisians

Paris Saint-Germain sealed a chaotic 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich to book a spot in the Club World Cup semi-finals, but the win was overshadowed by a gruesome injury to Jamal Musiala and two red cards for the Parisians in a drama-filled night in Atlanta.

Desire Doue, PSG's young hero from their Champions League triumph, broke the deadlock in the 78th minute with a precise left-footed finish, before Ousmane Dembele wrapped it up in stoppage time; moments after PSG were reduced to nine men.

The win sets up a heavyweight semi-final clash with Real Madrid at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, 9 July.

Musiala horror injury dampens electric first half

The game's most distressing moment came just before halftime when Jamal Musiala, making his tournament debut, suffered a serious ankle injury after colliding with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Musiala was chasing a loose pass from Michael Olise when PSG's keeper inadvertently caught him near the byline. The 22-year-old collapsed clutching his left ankle, while Donnarumma turned away in visible distress.

The German star, who had netted 21 goals in 43 matches this season, now faces an extended spell on the sidelines, a blow for both Bayern and the German national team.

Doue and Dembele step up after Neuer's heroics

Before Doue's breakthrough, both sides had chances but couldn't convert. Bayern's Dayot Upamecano had a header ruled out for offside, while Bradley Barcola was denied by a spectacular one-on-one save from Manuel Neuer.

Eventually, it was 20-year-old Doue who tilted the balance, cutting inside from the right and leaving Neuer flat-footed with a crisp low finish into the far corner.

PSG were dealt a blow when Willian Pacho received a straight red for a reckless lunge on Leon Goretzka just minutes later, and things worsened in added time when Lucas Hernandez was also sent off for elbowing Raphael Guerreiro.

Yet even with nine men, PSG pressed on. Dembele, who had earlier hit the bar, capitalised on a Neuer error to smash home the second and seal the win.

VAR drama and Kane denial add to wild finish

The final stages were frantic. Harry Kane saw his header ruled out for offside, and Bayern were awarded, then denied a penalty in stoppage time.

Referee Anthony Taylor had pointed to the spot after a high boot from Nuno Mendes on Thomas Muller, but overturned the decision after consulting the VAR monitor.

That moment effectively ended Muller's legendary Bayern career, as the 35-year-old made his final appearance after 17 trophy-laden years with his boyhood club.

Real Madrid survive Dortmund scare to reach Semi-Final

Later in New Jersey, Real Madrid edged Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a wild finish that featured three goals and a red card in added time.

Gonzalo Garcia, the breakout star of the tournament, opened the scoring with a volleyed finish from a fine Arda Guler cross, before Fran Garcia tapped in a second after Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery.

Dortmund's Maximilian Beier pulled one back late on, sparking chaos. But, Kylian Mbappe, off the bench, responded with an acrobatic volley to make it 3-1.

Dean Huijsen was sent off moments later for hauling down Serhou Guirassy, who converted the penalty to make it 3-2.

Madrid held on, thanks in part to a last-gasp save by Thibaut Courtois, and will now face PSG in what promises to be a high-octane semi-final.

Standout Performers

Desire Doue - Calm and clinical in the biggest moments once again for PSG.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Made key saves, but might be haunted by Musiala's injury.

Ousmane Dembele - Tireless, dangerous, and clutch in stoppage time.

Manuel Neuer - Outstanding saves to keep Bayern in it, but caught out late.

Gonzalo Garcia - Four goals in five Club World Cup games; Europe's new breakout star?

Up Next?

PSG vs Real Madrid - Wednesday, 9 July, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Bayern Munich return to action in the German Supercup against Stuttgart on August 16

Dortmund resumes domestic football in mid-August with a clash against Essen

Stat attack:

PSG ended a four-game losing streak against Bayern.

First goal PSG have scored against Bayern since Mbappe in April 2021.

PSG have won 9 of their last 10 matches, keeping 6 clean sheets in the last 7.