Liberia: Govt Increases Gasoline and Fuel Prices

Monrovia — The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in collaboration with the Management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) announces significant increases in prices of petroleum products across the country.

According to a price circular signed by Commerce Minister Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh and LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh, the retail price for a gallon of gasoline (PMS) has been increased by US$0.14, bringing it to US$4.18 or LRD 830, while the price of fuel oil (AGO) has risen by US$0.15, now standing at US$4.46 or LRD 890.

These adjustments come amid a worsening exchange rate situation, with the Liberian dollar rapidly depreciating against the U.S. dollar at US$1 to LD$200. The result is a domino effect of increased transportation and market prices, compounding the financial pressure on already struggling Liberian households.

Notably, this marks the second price increase in just under a month. On June 7, 2025, the government raised petroleum prices by five cents, making this most recent hike particularly troubling for many citizens.

Fuel and gasoline products, widely considered politically sensitive commodities, should be handled more cautiously. "This decision will only deepen the financial burden on ordinary people," said an official of a local market. "It contradicts the administration's previous promises of economic relief."

Upon taking office, the Boakai administration reduced pump prices slightly, bringing gasoline from US$4.47 to US$4.28, and diesel from US$5.23 to US$4.81. However, the recent increases suggest a potential return to pre-administration levels, raising concerns about the government's long-term economic direction

The new price ceilings, jointly issued by the MoCI and LPRC, place wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products as follows:

Gasoline (PMS): Wholesale - US$3.90; Retail - US$4.18. Fuel Oil (AGO): Wholesale - US$4.18; Retail - US$4.46.

Public reaction to the announcement has been largely negative. "The government should focus on reducing prices, not raising them," said Ma Lorpu Tarr, an elderly woman. "To increase prices twice in a single month is a hard move. We are already suffering."

As fuel and gasoline prices continue to rise, many Liberians are bracing for the ripple effects on transportation, goods, and services, an economic storm the government has yet to calm.