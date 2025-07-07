Nigeria: 10 African Countries Without a Functional National Airline

Despite the growing importance of air travel for trade, tourism, and regional integration, not all African countries operate a functional national airline. While some nations, such as Ethiopia and Rwanda, have flag carriers, others have grounded their fleets due to financial challenges, mismanagement, or political instability.

In many cases, these countries now rely on foreign or private carriers for both domestic and international connectivity. The absence of a national airline not only limits travel options for citizens but also affects potential economic growth tied to aviation.

Below are 10 African countries currently without a functioning national carrier.

Nigeria

Nigeria's long-defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, was liquidated in 2003. Several attempts to launch a replacement, including Nigerian Air, have stalled due to controversies, funding issues, and corruption.

Ghana

Ghana has been without a national airline since the collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010. Plans to revive Ghana Airways with Ethiopian Airlines as a partner have yet to materialise.

Central African Republic

The Central African Republic does not operate a national airline, relying heavily on foreign carriers for limited international connections due to political instability and poor infrastructure.

Togo

Togo's former national carrier, Air Togo, ceased operations in 2000. While Lomé is a hub for regional airline ASKY, the country itself lacks a flag carrier.

Niger

Niger has not had a functioning national airline since the collapse of Air Niger in the 1990s. The country depends on foreign carriers operating out of Diori Hamani International Airport.

Somalia

Somalia's aviation industry has been deeply affected by decades of conflict. Somali Airlines ceased operations in 1991, and, despite revival attempts, the country still lacks a functioning national carrier.

Lesotho

Lesotho Airways ceased operations in the 1990s. Today, the landlocked country has no national airline and relies on connections through South Africa for most air travel.

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau currently has no operational national airline. Past carriers failed due to financial mismanagement and political instability, leaving the country dependent on foreign airlines.

South Sudan

South Sudan has never established a fully functional national carrier since gaining independence in 2011. While plans and proposals have surfaced over the years, no airline has achieved consistent operations.

Chad

Chad has struggled to maintain a national airline since Toumaï Air Chad suspended operations in the early 2010s.

