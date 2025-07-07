Nigeria: Constitution Amendment Will Fix Nigeria's Challenges - Sen Barau

Deputy Senate president and chairman, Senate Committee on the ongoing consultations ahead of the review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Jibrin Barau, has assured Nigerians, especially ethnic minorities, that far-reaching resolutions that would address the prevailing socio- political and economic challenges would be incorporated into the document at the conclusion of the exercise.

At the opening of the South-South zonal public hearing on the constitution amendment bill in Ikot Ekpene local government area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday, Senator Barau, who was represented by the senator for Akwa Ibom North East, Senator Aniekan Bassey, assured of due diligence in ensuring that all interests were carried along.

He explained that the 10th Senate constituted the Constitution Review Committee in response to growing public demands for a more inclusive and responsive constitutional framework.

"Our goal is to foster a broad national consensus, not just amplifying the voices of a powerful minority that dominates media space. We have invited proposals and memoranda from Nigerians to shape amendments that reflect the ideals of freedom, equality, justice, and good governance," he said.

Senator Barau outlined key areas under review to include electoral and judicial reforms, local government administration, role of traditional institutions, human rights protection, gender equality, security and policing as well as the overall structure of the Nigerian federation.

The committee chairman urged stakeholders to approach the exercise with seriousness and responsibility, saying, "Your participation is a civic duty and a contribution to shaping our democratic journey and national destiny."

"The review process is a collaborative effort by the Senate, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly.

"The zonal hearing is one of several nationwide consultations aimed at gathering public inputs into the proposed amendments to the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who declared the forum open and Governor Umo Eno, represented by his deputy, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, tasked participants on peaceful deliberations to arrive at positive outcomes that would move the country and the people toward.