Nigeria: Diarrhoea Outbreak - 15 Girls Discharged From Hospital - Official

The Kaduna State Government on Monday said the 15 students hospitalised as a result of the recent diarrhoea outbreak at the Government Girls Senior and Junior Secondary School, Kawo, have fully recovered, discharged and resumed school.

The State Commissioner for Health, Umma Kaltum-Ahmed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

Ms Kaltum-Ahmed said on 30 June, the ministry received reports of multiple students presenting with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

She said the State Rapid Response Team (RRT), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health partners, were swiftly deployed to investigate and contain the outbreak.

"An investigation conducted by the Kaduna State Rapid Response Team, led by the State Epidemiologist, Jeremiah Diako, revealed that 81 students were affected. The affected students were between the ages of 16 and 17," she said.

She said the 15 students who required admission at General Hospital Kawo, have fully recovered and have since been discharged.

"No fatalities were recorded. The situation has been successfully contained, and the students have continued normal activities under close monitoring," she said.

The commissioner recommended preventive measures for schools and the public to prevent future occurrence which includes hand washing, use of alcohol based sanitiser, safe drinking water and food safely.

"Students or staff with diarrhoea or vomiting should stay home until at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve," she said.

She added that residents should ensure water for drinking is boiled, chlorinated, or treated appropriately.

The Commissioner urged residents to cook food thoroughly, especially meats, eggs and vegetables.

She added that all schools and residents should always embark on environmental sanitation.

"Keep school kitchens, toilets and drainage systems clean and functional. Dispose of waste properly to prevent contamination and vector breeding," she said.

"Conduct regular health talks in schools and communities, and train food handlers on personal hygiene and safe food preparation practices."

She also called on residents to end open defecation by promoting the use of clean latrines.

The commissioner call on school administrators, community leaders, local health teams, and citizens to collaborate in implementing these preventive measures.

"The ministry of health remains fully committed to protecting the health and safety of students and the broader population. We appreciate the rapid support of our health partners and thank all stakeholders involved in managing this outbreak."