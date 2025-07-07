Nigeria: Chemical Explosion Kills 19-Year-Old, Two Others At Ogun Factory

The incident occurred on 27 June on the company's premises on 1 Agunloye Street, directly opposite The Bells University in Ota.

A chemical explosion at a manufacturing facility operated by Terra Acqua Limited located in Ota, Ogun State, has killed at least three young casual workers, including a 19-year-old identified as Lateef Badmus.

The incident occurred on 27 June on the company's premises on 1 Agunloye Street, directly opposite The Bells University in Ota. Family members say the victims were hired as casual workers without formal contracts, safety training, or protective equipment before being exposed to hazardous substances.

A statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday by Mr Badmus' cousin, Samuel Dansuleimon, on behalf of their family, said he sustained severe burns and died a week later in hospital.

The statement further stated that two others also reportedly died from injuries sustained in the explosion.

Mr Dansuleimon accused the company of exposing poor and untrained workers to dangerous materials under inhumane conditions.

"These are not just accidents -- they are the direct result of preventable unsafe practices and the exploitation of poor, young, and untrained workers," Mr Dansuleimon said. "Their lives were not disposable."

The statement called for justice and compensation for the affected families, as well as the full prosecution of those responsible for violating labour safety regulations.

Mr Dansuleimon also said the family is calling for the immediate closure or sanctioning of Terra Acqua and for reforms in Nigeria's industrial safety enforcement to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Company speaks

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, through a phone number fetched from Terra Aqua's website, the call recipient who introduced himself simply as Mr Bolaji, the company's Head of Operations, confirmed deaths from the explosion.

He said the company has scheduled a meeting with the victims' families.

"Yes, people died. We were there yesterday (Sunday) to see the family but they say we should come back today. We have a meeting with the family," he said.

He indicated that the incident happened despite training staff on safety.

"We did train them. We have been training all our staff periodically on safety measures. We have records of trainings. It's an accident -- nobody prays for such. Unfortunately, it happened the way it happened. We train them and we do regular training," the company official said.

"Sometimes things like this do happen."

What the law says

This newspaper examined relevant Nigerian laws as the explosion touches on concerns about workplace and environmental safety regulations, particularly those governing factories that handle hazardous substances.

Under the Factories Act (Cap F1, LFN 2004), employers are required to ensure worker safety through the use of protective equipment, proper training, and accident prevention procedures.

Also, sections 20 to 22 of the Act mandate precautions when workers are exposed to dangerous gases, chemicals, and fumes, and also require reporting of workplace injuries or fatalities to the relevant authorities.

Similarly, the Labour Act (Cap L1, LFN 2004) stipulates that all workers -- including casual employees -- must be provided with decent and safe working conditions.

Section 7 further requires written contracts for workers engaged for more than three months, while Section 17 prohibits exposing workers to harmful environments.

The Employee Compensation Act, 2010, also provides that any worker injured or killed during the course of employment is entitled to compensation through the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), regardless of their employment status -- provided there is a verifiable working relationship.

Environmental rules also apply. The National Environmental (Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Soap and Detergent Manufacturing Industries) Regulations, 2009, enforced by NESREA, require chemical-producing companies to provide safety training, prepare emergency response plans, and prevent harmful emissions.

The Nigerian Constitution, under Section 33, guarantees every citizen the right to life, while Section 17(3) mandates humane conditions of work.

Mr Dansuleimon called for an investigation to determine whether Terra Aqua's practices breached these standards.

Previous safety concerns

Before now, Terra Aqua had been at the centre of public safety and environmental concerns.

In June, The Nation newspaper reported widespread complaints from residents of Igbooye community, also in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, over toxic pollution from the company's tyre recycling facility.

Residents accused Terra Aqua of releasing large volumes of carbon monoxide and soot into the air through its pyrolysis oil production process, which involves burning waste tyres.

Several community members, including students of The Bells College (owned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo), reportedly suffered from coughing, itchy eyes, and other respiratory issues. One resident was suspected to have died from complications linked to the emissions.

Despite protests and temporary closure by the Ogun State Ministry of Environment, the company reportedly resumed operations without implementing lasting reforms.

Community leaders alleged harassment and arrests of protest leaders following efforts to hold the company accountable.

Residents and civil society groups have raised concerns about regulatory inaction.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Ogun State Government, Ministry of Labour, NESREA, nor the National Human Rights Commission has publicly responded to the latest explosion.