Africa: Zimbabwe's Sables in Uganda to Defend Africa Rugby Cup Title

6 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe senior men's rugby team arrived in Uganda on Saturday for the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup.

Fondly known as the 'Sables', the local side walks into this year's edition with aspirations to defend the title which they won last year.

This year's Rugby Africa Cup will see eight countries battling for honours, namely Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Kenya, Namibia, Algeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and hosts Uganda.

Zimbabwe will open its campaign with a clash against Tunisia on Tuesday at Mandela National Stadium.

Team head coach Piet Benade is banking on continuity going into the match.

"We are fortunate to get a lot of the boys back who were here last year.

"So hopefully, as I said, the continuity and the spirit of the guys, the good memories from last year, hopefully will keep us spirit high," Benade said.

Winner between Zimbabwe and Tunisia will face victor between Kenya and hosts Uganda in the semi-finals.

This year's Rugby Africa Cup winner will automatically qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.