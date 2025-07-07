Africa: Zimbabwe's Sables in Uganda to Defend Africa Rugby Cup Title

Zimbabwe senior men's rugby team arrived in Uganda on Saturday for the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup.

Fondly known as the 'Sables', the local side walks into this year's edition with aspirations to defend the title which they won last year.

This year's Rugby Africa Cup will see eight countries battling for honours, namely Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Kenya, Namibia, Algeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and hosts Uganda.

Zimbabwe will open its campaign with a clash against Tunisia on Tuesday at Mandela National Stadium.

Team head coach Piet Benade is banking on continuity going into the match.

"We are fortunate to get a lot of the boys back who were here last year.

"So hopefully, as I said, the continuity and the spirit of the guys, the good memories from last year, hopefully will keep us spirit high," Benade said.

Winner between Zimbabwe and Tunisia will face victor between Kenya and hosts Uganda in the semi-finals.

This year's Rugby Africa Cup winner will automatically qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.