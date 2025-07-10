Africa: Sables Storm Into Rugby Africa Cup Semis With Commanding Win Over Morocco

Zimbabwe's senior men's rugby team, the Sables sent a resounding message to their rivals at the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup on Tuesday, dispatching Morocco with a dominant 43-8 victory in a quarter-final showdown at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Nambole, Kampala.

The win not only confirmed Zimbabwe's place in the semi-finals but reinforced their ambitions of clinching the continental crown and with it, automatic qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The tournament wraps up on July 19.

Morocco struck early catching Zimbabwe off-guard with a try within the first five minutes. But that brief scare was quickly neutralised as the Sables regrouped with clinical efficiency led by flyhalf Ian Prior whose commanding performance earned him man of the match honours.

Prior kept the Sables within reach in the opening half slotting in two crucial penalties that turned the tide and laid the foundation for what became a one-sided contest.

From there, Zimbabwe's offensive machinery kicked into high gear.

The Sables maintained relentless pressure and showcased physical superiority across the park, with Prior orchestrating the attack and seamlessly linking up play.

Team captain Hilton Mudariki was full of praise for his squad's depth and composure singling out the impact of the second-half substitutions -- affectionately known as the "bomb squad."

"I particularly loved how our bomb squad came on in the end and followed through with the same momentum. It shows the depth in our squad. Like I said before the tournament started, we will take it game by game," said Mudariki.

Zimbabwe's focus now shifts to a highly anticipated semi-final clash against regional rivals Kenya who edged past Uganda 32-24 in their own quarter-final battle.

With both sides eyeing the top prize and a ticket to the next World Cup, the upcoming showdown promises to be a fierce and fiery encounter.