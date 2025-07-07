Ghana: Financial Stocks Power Ghana Stock Exchange to June Gains

TLDR

The Ghana Stock Exchange ended June 2025 with modest gains, supported by continued momentum in financial sector equities. The GSE Composite Index rose 0.62% to close at 6,248.48 points, bringing year-to-date (YTD) returns to 27.82%. The Financial Stock Index outperformed, gaining 1.58% to reach 3,376.01 points and delivering a YTD return of 41.80%.

Banking stocks led the rally. Ecobank Ghana added GH¢1.09 to close at GH¢8.70, while Standard Chartered gained GH¢0.88 to GH¢27.88. GCB Bank rose GH¢0.67 to GH¢10.00. Société Générale and SIC Insurance recorded smaller increases.

Market capitalization expanded slightly to GH¢137.30 billion. Turnover surged 21.61% to GH¢21.81 million, while trading volume fell 2.01% to 5.79 million shares. Top performer Total Petroleum Ghana rallied by GH¢2.50 to GH¢27.50, posting a 109.60% YTD gain. GLD fell GH¢5 to GH¢353.88, the sharpest drop of the week, driven by weaker global gold prices. MTN Ghana, despite losing GH¢0.02, led trading volumes with 4.73 million shares traded, valued at GH¢13.93 million.

The GSE's June performance reflects a divergence between equity market gains and broader economic challenges. Investors continue to favor financials, betting on banking sector resilience as policy tightening and improving loan performance support valuations. Ecobank and Standard Chartered's gains hint at stronger earnings expectations amid growing domestic liquidity. MTN Ghana's volume dominance underscores persistent interest in telco stocks, despite mild price corrections. Meanwhile, Total Petroleum Ghana's 109.60% YTD return highlights investor appetite for energy-related plays amid global commodity price fluctuations. However, the decline in the GLD reveals vulnerability to external macroeconomic factors. With inflationary pressures and cedi depreciation still looming, investors are recalibrating towards value stocks with defensive traits. The exchange's 27.82% YTD return outpaces most regional peers, positioning Ghana as one of Africa's best-performing equity markets so far in 2025. Earnings season will provide the next catalyst, with investors watching for signs that fundamentals justify recent price moves.