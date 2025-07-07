Nigeria: Wrestling - Nigeria's Kolawole Wins Gold At Spanish Grand Prix

6 July 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Reacting to her win, Nigeria Wrestling Federation President Daniel Igali praised Kolawole's determined and inspired performance.

Nigeria's Esther Kolawole, a 62kg wrestler, defeated America's Jaffe Haylie 10-0 by superiority on Saturday to win gold at the Grand Prix of Spain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Kolawole entered the match with high confidence, after beating Spain's Lydia Tourino 10-0 in the quarter-final.

She also secured a 4-1 victory against Alicja Nowosad of Poland during the semi-final clash.

The gold medal underscores Esther Kolawole's potential and her strong belief in achieving greatness.

Reacting to her win, Nigeria Wrestling Federation President Daniel Igali praised Kolawole's determined and inspired performance.

"I believe this experience will help shape her for future international competitions.

"I'm truly impressed by her outing. If she keeps this up, Nigerians can expect more gold medals in the near future," Igali said.

NAN reports that Kolawole will next compete in the Ranking Series in Budapest, Hungary, from 14 to 19 July.

This is part of her preparation for the World Wrestling Championship in Croatia, scheduled later in 2025.

NAN also notes that the 2025 Grand Prix of Spain began on Friday and ends Sunday in Madrid.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.