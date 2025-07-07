West Africa: WAHO Announces Revised Dates for 2nd Ecowas Lassa Fever International Conference - 8th to 12th September 2025

press release

Bobo-Dioulasso — The West African Health Organization (WAHO) has officially announced revised dates for the 2nd ECOWAS Lassa Fever International Conference (LIC). The conference will now take place from 8 to 12 September 2025 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The revised dates were carefully selected to enable broader and more effective participation from regional and global stakeholders. By aligning the schedule to avoid overlaps with other major global health events traditionally held in September, the conference will create opportunities for deeper engagement with policymakers, researchers and technical partners. This adjustment highlights WAHO's commitment to ensuring inclusive collaboration and driving scientific exchange, in addition to driving a coordinated regional responses to Lassa fever and other emerging infectious diseases.

Themed "Beyond Borders: Strengthening Regional Cooperation to Combat Lassa Fever and Emerging Infectious Diseases," the conference will bring together leading scientists, public health experts, policymakers from across West Africa and the global health community. Participants will share the latest scientific evidence, explore innovative approaches, and reinforce collaborative efforts to strengthen preparedness, efforts , and inform strategies for managing emerging infectious disease threats.

This second edition of the conference aims to build on the momentum of the inaugural event held in Abuja in 2019. With the revised timeline, this offers a strategic opportunity to better align with the global health calendar, ensuring the active participation of high-level stakeholders and ensuring regional representation, particularly from the five most-affected countries, Benin, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

"The decision to shift the dates of the Lassa Fever International Conference was made to ensure that we create the most inclusive and impactful platform possible," said Dr. Melchior Athanase AÏSSI, Director General of WAHO. "This new schedule allows us to welcome a broader range of experts, policymakers, and partners at a time when regional collaboration and knowledge-sharing are more critical than ever. Our goal is to make this a turning point in the fight against Lassa fever and the broader challenge of controlingl emerging diseases in West Africa."

WAHO calls on researchers, public health professionals, academic institutions, civil society organisations , and government officials to actively engage in this critical convening. Their insights and contributions are critical to advancing epidemic preparedness, strengthening health security, and building the long-term resilience of health systems across the region.

Details on how to register, in addition to the full agenda and speaker line-up, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About WAHO

The West African Health Organization (WAHO) is the specialised health institution of ECOWAS, established in 1987 to coordinate health policy and programming across Member States. Headquartered in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, WAHO is committed to improving regional health standards, strengthening health systems, and fostering sustainable health development in West Africa.