Gambian Migrant Workers to Sign Contracts Following Probation in Saudi Arabia

Baboucarr Osmaila O. Joof, the Minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE), announced to Members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, July 3, 2025, that the probation period for the first group of domestic workers sent to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has concluded. He mentioned that these workers will start signing their permanent contracts with Saudi authorities this month.

During the session, a member from Sani Mentereng constituency inquired if the domestic workers would be responsible for their bills from their monthly wages of $200. Minister Joof clarified, "These girls have been in Saudi for three months already. They have just finished their probation period and are now signing their permanent contracts. Their salaries are paid directly to them. They will pocket that amount, which is deposited into their accounts for their personal use. They are provided accommodation, food, and medical support as per their agreements with employers. Therefore, none of them is paying for rent, food, or medical expenses."

Responding to a question about salary payments from the Member for Banjul South, Mr. Joof explained that salaries for the Gambian domestic workers are processed through their respective recruitment agencies.

Although more than 50 young women were sent to Saudi Arabia in February 2025, reports from Foroyaa indicate that at least six Gambian women have returned home, sharing distressing accounts of abuse and inadequate treatment, with some mentioning they were denied medical attention or ordered to cover their medical expenses while under the labor agreement.

Minister Joof also discussed ongoing bilateral agreements, stating that while the agreements between the Gambia and both Saudi Arabia and Spain are in progress, a labor agreement with the United Arab Emirates has already been signed and ratified by the government.

The NAM for Sabach Sanjal asked for details on the implementation status of the UAE and Spain agreements. Joof stated that implementation had not started yet and mentioned that his ministry is in discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite talks with the UAE government for initiating the agreements.

Regarding a supplementary question about why there had been no engagement with the UAE, Mr. Joof noted that he was involved in the signing process and has communicated twice with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the delay in moving forward.

Additionally, when questioned about the timeline for the commencement of the agreements, Mr. Joof remarked that there is no specified timeline and that the initiation depends on the labor market dynamics within the UAE. "If they find a need for skilled or unskilled workers, that will trigger the process. We are prepared to supply the labor force, but a pull factor is required from the other side," he explained.

