Gambia: Gunjur-Berending Boundary Demarcation Set for Thursday

After years of quiet tension and intermittent disputes, authorities have scheduled a physical demarcation of the boundary between the neighbouring communities of Gunjur and Berending for Thursday, July 10, 2025 -- a move seen as a step toward peacefully resolving a longstanding land issue.

The decision was communicated in a letter from the Department of Lands and Surveys to the Inspector General of Police. The correspondence, signed by Dawda Darboe on behalf of the Director of Lands and Surveys, follows the completion of a detailed investigation by a government-appointed task force. The letter was also copied to key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Lands, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Governor of the West Coast Region, and the Alkalolu of both Gunjur and Berending, along with representatives of the Darboe Kunda and Janneh Kunda families.

"Following the completion of the task given to the task force constituted to look into the boundary dispute between Gunjur and Berending, I am instructed to write and inform you that the physical demarcation of this boundary is slated to be conducted on Thursday 10th July 2025," the letter states. It also requests a security presence to ensure the process is carried out peacefully.

The land boundary dispute between Gunjur and Berending has lingered for many years, rooted in overlapping claims to land, ancestral inheritance, and the absence of clearly marked boundaries. While both communities have coexisted peacefully for generations, occasional disputes have surfaced, sometimes leading to brief confrontations and heightened tensions.

In 2019, one such dispute led to a standoff involving youth from both sides, prompting the intervention of law enforcement and the temporary suspension of activities in the affected area. In response, the Ministry of Lands tasked a technical team with reviewing historical records, consulting with families and community elders, and recommending a way forward.

Now, with the task force having completed its work, the upcoming demarcation exercise is being approached with a sense of cautious optimism. Local leaders, government officials, and residents are hopeful that the process will finally bring clarity and reduce the risk of future conflict.

"It's a delicate matter," said one regional official familiar with the discussions. "But with dialogue, mutual respect, and a fair process, we believe this can be resolved in a way that benefits everyone."

The request for a security presence is not unusual for an exercise of this nature, especially when emotions and traditions are involved. Authorities have emphasised that the process will be conducted with transparency, fairness, and sensitivity to the concerns of both communities.

As preparations continue, many are watching closely -- not with anxiety, but with the hope that this moment can mark a turning point in a story that has for too long divided two close-knit communities.

