Gambia: Cabinet Approves Lifting of Moratorium On Radio Broadcasting License With Conditions

A press release from the Gambia's Ministry of Information indicates that following a Cabinet meeting held on July 3rd 2025, the Government of the Gambia has approved the conditional lifting of the moratorium on the issuance of radio broadcasting licenses with immediate effect. This decision, according to the press release, aims to improve equal access to broadcasting services across the nation and to bridge the gap between urban and rural media coverage. The release said that the moratorium which was initially imposed to allow for regulatory review and spectrum management, is now partially lifted to ensure more inclusive access to information, and said the conditional lifting applies specifically to license applications that meet one of the following criteria:

· The application is for a station serving a rural population;

· The application is for a commercial radio station with the capacity to provide national coverage.

This initiative, according to the Press Release, seeks to correct the current over-subscription in urban regions while promoting broader nationwide reach and representation in broadcasting. It said the relevant regulatory authorities will begin reviewing qualifying applications immediately under the new guidelines, and successful applicants will be contacted in due course with further instructions. The release said the Government remains committed to promoting diversity, accessibility, and balanced growth in the broadcasting sector and will continue to monitor the impact of this policy shift as part of its broader media development strategy.