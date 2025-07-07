Gambia: Cabinet Approves Lifting of Moratorium On Radio Broadcasting License With Conditions

UNESCO
(file photo)
7 July 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

A press release from the Gambia's Ministry of Information indicates that following a Cabinet meeting held on July 3rd 2025, the Government of the Gambia has approved the conditional lifting of the moratorium on the issuance of radio broadcasting licenses with immediate effect. This decision, according to the press release, aims to improve equal access to broadcasting services across the nation and to bridge the gap between urban and rural media coverage. The release said that the moratorium which was initially imposed to allow for regulatory review and spectrum management, is now partially lifted to ensure more inclusive access to information, and said the conditional lifting applies specifically to license applications that meet one of the following criteria:

· The application is for a station serving a rural population;

· The application is for a commercial radio station with the capacity to provide national coverage.

This initiative, according to the Press Release, seeks to correct the current over-subscription in urban regions while promoting broader nationwide reach and representation in broadcasting. It said the relevant regulatory authorities will begin reviewing qualifying applications immediately under the new guidelines, and successful applicants will be contacted in due course with further instructions. The release said the Government remains committed to promoting diversity, accessibility, and balanced growth in the broadcasting sector and will continue to monitor the impact of this policy shift as part of its broader media development strategy.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.