Gambia: Bread Impacts On Breakfast Cost

Bread for breakfast has been traditionally linked to butter, mayonnaise, fried beans, fish, chicken, oysters, eggs and other products that enable consumers to have a balanced diet. Children going to school, workers and street vendors mostly depend on small scale vendors of food items.

Recently, due to the rise in the cost of bread, prices of breakfast have risen from D15 to D20, from D20 to D25 or D30 and from D30 to D35 or D40. As inflation spirals it has become evident that the trade minister should take note of this. Food items that are consumed by most people daily are also drivers of inflation, and should their prices increase without a corresponding increase of the incomes of consumers, inflation will bite into the pockets of the people.

Foroyaa will do further assessment of the increase in the cost of bread.