Gambia: FPAC Demands Gamcel Settle D11.4m 2020 Gateway Within 30 Days

The Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly has demanded that the management of Gamcel settle arrears totaling Eleven Million Four Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty-Seven Dalasis and Fifty-Four Bututs (D11,473,267.54) owed to the Gateway Fund for the year 2020. In a report presented to lawmakers on Thursday, July 3, 2025, FPAC chairperson Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe said the state-owned mobile company must clear the arrears within 30 days and provide evidence of payment to the committee. The recommendation follows FPAC's examination of the 2020 audited accounts of the Government of The Gambia, which uncovered several financial irregularities across ministries, departments, and state-owned enterprises.

Hon. Darboe revealed that a review of invoices and summarized statements showed Gamcel's 2020 arrears to the Gateway Fund remain unpaid, despite repeated reminders. The committee emphasized that the payment must be made without delay and with documented proof of settlement.

In addition to the Gamcel debt, the committee flagged a range of troubling financial issues in its report, including unauthorized imprest disbursements: FPAC found that D2,184,706 in imprest payments issued to ministries and departments lacked the mandatory approval of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs. An outstanding balance of D46,360,820 was recorded from various ministries, agencies, and diplomatic missions. These amounts remain unaccounted for in the government's financial statements.

The report revealed that D474,383,920 was spent from the Contingency Fund for purposes that should have been covered in the regular budget. These expenditures, FPAC noted, contravene the Constitution, which restricts contingency spending to emergencies only. FPAC identified six General Ledger transit accounts totaling D104,563,216.40 that were not cleared by the end of the fiscal year--an issue pointing to poor reconciliation practices.

There was a D55,201,519.85 difference between the government's loan repayment schedule and the bills submitted by creditors. FPAC said this led to overpayments, further revealing weaknesses in the Meridian Loan System used to manage state debts. The committee reported that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were issued D1.79 billion in on-lend loans, but many have failed to make any repayments. FPAC is now calling on the Directorate of Debt and Loans at the Ministry of Finance to provide a comprehensive status report on these loans.

The FPAC report concluded with a series of strong recommendations aimed at restoring fiscal discipline and ensuring accountability: Gamcel must settle the full D11.4 million 2020 Gateway arrears within 30 days and provide documentary proof of payment to the committee. MDAs must stop signing agreements involving waivers or expenditures without appropriate approvals from the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance must ensure that Contingency Fund usage is strictly guided by constitutional provisions. The Accountant General's Department must ensure that all transit accounts are cleared before the end of each fiscal year. The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance is tasked with aligning the Meridian Loan System schedule with actual creditor statements to prevent further overpayments. The Debt and Loans Directorate must furnish FPAC with updates on all on-lend loans issued to SOEs, including repayment status and recovery plans.

In his final remarks, Hon. Darboe stressed the importance of safeguarding public resources and holding institutions accountable. "These findings reflect systemic weaknesses that must be addressed with urgency," he said. "The misuse of public funds, whether through neglect or mismanagement, has direct consequences for service delivery and national development. We must act now." The report is now before the National Assembly for consideration and adoption. Once adopted, the countdown begins for Gamcel and other implicated entities to meet the committee's 30-day deadline--or face further scrutiny.