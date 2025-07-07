Zimbabwe: Residents Association Applauds Rights Commission Over Harare Water Crisis Subpoena

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has strongly endorsed a move by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to subpoena the City of Harare over persistent water contamination and ongoing cholera outbreaks -- calling it a major step toward justice for the capital's residents.

In a statement, CHRA said the ZHRC's decision to summon city officials marks a "clear affirmation" of citizens' long-standing complaints over government negligence and dangerous water management practices particularly at Lake Chivero, Harare's primary water source.

"This intervention is not only welcome but long overdue. For years, residents have cried out about raw sewage, industrial discharge, and solid waste polluting Lake Chivero," said David Pasipanodya, CHRA Chairperson.

The association has warned that poor enforcement of water pollution laws has turned critical infrastructure into a public health time bomb.

Both Lake Chivero and Darwendale Dam, CHRA notes, have severely compromised water quality and quantity, placing millions at risk -- especially in suburbs reliant on borehole water.

CHRA said the city's water distribution network is riddled with vulnerabilities, leading to recontamination of treated water. This, combined with poor planning has fueled recurring cholera outbreaks in Harare.

"We have overwhelming evidence that boreholes in the western and southern suburbs are contaminated with dangerous bacteria like coliforms, which cause deadly waterborne diseases," Pasipanodya said.

CHRA is now urging the government to institute urgent reforms in environmental and water governance.

Key among their demands is the creation of a drinking water inspectorate -- housed under the Ministry of Health or another independent authority -- to ensure proper oversight, checks and balances and public accountability on water quality.

"This is a crisis of leadership and accountability. Harare's residents deserve better. They deserve safe, clean, and potable water as guaranteed by the Constitution," the association said.

CHRA has long been a vocal advocate for residents' rights in Harare consistently highlighting lapses in service delivery and environmental governance.