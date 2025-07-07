Nigeria: Club World Cup - Garcia Leads Top Scorers Chart Ahead of Semi-Finals [full List]

6 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia has climbed to the top of the Club World Cup scorers chart at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The 21-year-old netted his fourth goal of the tournament in Real Madrid's thrilling 3-2 quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, joining the likes of Angel Di Maria and Serhou Guirassy as joint-top scorers.

Garcia will now look to add to his tally when Real Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final on Wednesday.

In the other semi-final clash, Chelsea will go head-to-head with Brazilian side Fluminense on Tuesday.

Top Scorers at the FIFA Club World Cup (Ahead of Semi-Finals):

4 Goals

  • Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid)
  • Angel Di Maria
  • Serhou Guirassy
  • Marcos Leonardo

3 Goals

  • Michael Olise
  • Phil Foden
  • Kenan Yildiz
  • Erling Haaland
  • Harry Kane
  • Jamal Musiala

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.