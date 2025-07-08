Niger: Prominent Activist Remains Detained in Niger

Authorities Should Release Moussa Tiangari, Stop Harassing Civil Society

On July 4, a court in Niger's capital, Niamey, rejected an appeal filed by prominent human rights activist and government critic Moussa Tiangari. Held in detention since December 2024, the appeal was Tiangari's third attempt to get the politically motivated case against him tossed out.

Tiangari, 55, is the secretary general of the civil society organization Citizens Alternative Spaces (Alternative Espaces Citoyens, AEC). He was arrested at his home in Niamey on December 3, 2024, and his whereabouts were unknown for two days. On December 5, he was located at Niger's Central Service for Combating Terrorism and Organized Transnational Crime.

A month later on January 3, 2025, the Niamey High Court charged Tiangari with "criminal conspiracy in connection with a terrorist enterprise" and "plotting against the authority of the state through intelligence with enemy powers," among other offenses. If convicted of plotting with enemy powers, he could face the death penalty. Since then, he remains in pretrial detention and has not had his case come before a judge.

The court's decision last week to keep Tiangari in detention comes just days after Niger's interior minister banned a series of seminars on the right to food planned by AEC across Niger. Over 2.2 million people in Niger face acute food insecurity this year due to conflict, climate shocks, and soaring prices, according to the United Nations. The interior minister did not provide any reasons behind the ban.

Since it took power in a coup in July 2023, Niger's military junta has cracked down on the opposition, media, and civil society. Former President Mohamed Bazoum and his wife have been arbitrarily detained for politically motivated reasons in Niamey since the coup. On May 31, the junta expelled the International Committee of the Red Cross--which was doing crucial humanitarian work--from the country, accusing the organization of "collusion" with armed groups.

Tiangari doesn't belong in prison. He should be released, and the authorities should drop all charges against him. The authorities should further release all those arbitrarily arrested and stop their assault on civil society.

Ilaria Allegrozzi, Senior Sahel Researcher