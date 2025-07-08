Nigeria: Many Injured As Danfo Somersaults in 3rd Mainland Bridge Crash

Monday's incident comes just a day after a fatal crash claimed eight lives at Atura Bus Stop, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

An unconfirmed number of passengers were injured on Monday following a collision between a Toyota Camry and a commercial bus, commonly known as a Danfo, on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The crash happened just before Adekunle Junction, inward Lagos Island, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

In a statement posted on its official X handle, LASTMA said its officers and other emergency responders were quickly deployed to the scene to manage traffic and coordinate rescue efforts.

"An accident involving a bus and a car has occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge by Adekunle, inward the Island," the agency said. "Appropriate authorities have been contacted and are en route for rescue and evacuation purposes. Our men are on ground to facilitate the process and mitigate further traffic disruptions."

The agency later confirmed that the vehicles and injured passengers had been evacuated and normal traffic flow restored.

Eyewitnesses said the commercial bus somersaulted multiple times following the collision.

The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) also confirmed the accident in a separate statement, noting that no fatalities were recorded.

"A road accident between a Toyota Camry and a commercial bus 'Danfo' left several passengers injured," the RRS said. "RRS bikers and patrol units promptly arrived at the scene to provide first aid and assist in evacuating the injured."

Operatives of the Adekunle Police Division also responded and supported the rescue operation, alongside emergency service providers mobilised to ensure proper treatment of victims, the statement said.

Recent fatalities in Lagos

Monday's incident comes just a day after a fatal crash claimed eight lives at Atura Bus Stop, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

On Sunday, LASTMA confirmed that a 16-seater Mazda commercial bus (KJA 811 YF) collided with a DAF truck (T1 4636 LA), killing the driver, his conductor, and six others on the spot. The tragic incident cast a somber mood over the Badagry area.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, said the bus driver lost control while reportedly speeding, leading to a catastrophic impact.

"The tragic accident instantly claimed the lives of eight passengers, including the bus driver and his conductor," Mr Taofiq said.

Personnel from LASTMA, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigeria Police (Morogbo Division), and the 244 Battalion of the Nigerian Army (Ibereko Barracks) responded and conducted a coordinated rescue operation. Eight injured passengers were taken to Badagry General Hospital for emergency treatment.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who visited the scene, described the crash as a "heart-wrenching" reminder of the dangers of reckless driving.

"This regrettable loss could have been avoided if basic principles of defensive driving and vehicular safety were observed. Speed remains a silent killer on our highways," he said.

In January, PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of one person in another accident at Mile 2, inward Cele.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the accident involved a Mack truck (EPE-516YA) carrying a 40-foot container, another truck loaded with vehicle engines, and two motorcycles.

LASEMA said one of the motorcycles' riders died on the spot and was taken to the morgue by FRSC officials before its arrival.

Calls for caution

Both the police and LASTMA have urged motorists, particularly commercial and heavy-duty vehicle operators, to observe speed limits and maintain their vehicles regularly.

They also emphasised the need for all road users to demonstrate heightened caution on high-speed corridors.

"We are no longer merely controlling traffic. We are managing emergencies, mitigating disasters, and saving lives," Mr Bakare-Oki said.