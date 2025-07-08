Nigeria: Kaduna Begins Free Bus Service for Workers, Students, Security Personnel

The free ride offer, powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, will run for six months

The Kaduna State Government has begun a free bus service for civil servants, retirees, students, and security personnel in the state capital.

The initiative, part of the Kaduna Subsidised Transport Scheme (KSTS), was announced by the Director General of the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), Inuwa Ibrahim, in a statement on Sunday.

The free ride offer, powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, will run for six months, targeting key groups within the state, including students in public and private schools from primary to tertiary level.

The buses moved through major roads in the Kaduna metropolis on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu commissioned 100 CNG buses in Kaduna on 19 June during his official visit to the state.

The rollout of the service now sets the stage for a wider push toward a greener and cheaper mass transit.

After the initial free phase, Mr Ibrahim said a 60 per cent fare subsidy will be introduced for the general public.

"This is a clear demonstration of Governor Uba Sani's commitment to reducing the cost of living and supporting workers, students, and the elderly," Mr Ibrahim noted.

To access the buses, the government thus said:

Civil servants must present a valid staff ID and a matching National Identification Number (NIN).

Students must be in complete school uniform.

Personnel of recognised security agencies will also ride free, upon proper identification.

Also, the free bus service will strictly adhere to safety and order, Mr Ibrahim warned, urging commuters to shun unruly behaviour such as pushing and queue-jumping.

Three major routes announced

The buses will operate along three major routes in Kaduna during the free service phase:

Route 1

Rigachikun - Kawo - Kasuwa - Sabo

Sabo - Kasuwa - Kawo - Rigachikun

Route 2

Rigachikun - Kawo - Independence Way - Yakowa Road

Yakowa Road - Independence Way - Kawo - Rigachikun

Route 3

Tudun Wada - Poly Road - Sokoto Road - Kawo

Kawo - Sokoto Road - Poly Road - Tudun Wada

The KADSTRA boss urged residents to cooperate fully with transport officials to ensure a smooth, secure, and dignified commute for all passengers.

Hassan Banaga and Abdulkareem Mohammed, spoke to PREMIUM TIMES about the buses.

"I could not board any of the busses at the NDA bus stop because I don't have an Identity card. But I saw some people in the bus, " Mr Banaga said.

Mr Mohammed said as a civil servant, he boarded the bus to Poly Road.

"It is nice and comfortable. This is commendable. I hope the gesture will be extended to other citizens," he said.