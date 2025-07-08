Nigeria Kicks Off CHAN 2024 Camp As CAF Embarks of Final Facilities Inspection

With the 2024 African Nations Championship fast approaching, activities are picking up across the continent--both on and off the pitch.

Nigeria's CHAN Eagles kicked off their build-up to the tournament with their first training session on Monday, 7 July, under the floodlights at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The session, which featured 21 players, focused on light fitness drills, technical routines, and tactical orientation under the supervision of the coaching crew led by Eric Chelle.

An additional 14 players are expected to join the squad on Tuesday to complete the full roster.

Players in camp for the opening session:

Remo Stars: Nduka Junior, Adedayo Olamilekan, Sodiq Ismail, Tochukwu Michael, Kayode Bankole, Sikiru Alimi, Hadi Haruna

Rivers United: Abdulrafiu Taiwo, Taofeek Otaniyi, Ani Henry, Egbe Stephen, Aniekeme Okon

Ikorodu City: Harrison Austin, Adelani Shola, Ayomide Cole, Leonard NgengeShooting Stars: Lawal Mustapha

Plateau United: Temitope Vincent

Kwara United: Nurudeen Badmos, Afeez Bankole

Enyimba: Atule Joseph

While the CHAN Eagles settle into their training camp, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched its final inspection tour and operational assessments across the three East African countries co-hosting the tournament--Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

CAF's tour began on Friday, 4 July , at Nairobi's Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani--a modernised 50,000-capacity venue set to host Group A matches and the final on 30 August.

The inspection team proceeded on Saturday to the Nyayo National Stadium, also in Nairobi.

Beyond stadium visits, CAF is also conducting intensive operational workshops with Local Organising Committees (LOCs), focusing on critical departments such as broadcasting, security, logistics, and transportation to ensure a smooth and efficient tournament experience.

Chairman of Kenya's LOC, Nicholas Musonye, expressed satisfaction with the progress so far:

"We have been working tirelessly, day and night, to ensure everything is on track. The LOC has collaborated closely with CAF to adhere to the provided guidelines and timelines. We are also grateful to the Government for its support, especially in terms of timely financing and approvals," he said.

Also speaking on behalf of Kenya's Minister of Sports, Salim Mvurya, Evans Achoki, Secretary of Administration at the Ministry, reaffirmed the government's backing:

"The Government is fully committed and has worked hand-in-hand with the LOC to ensure seamless coordination at all levels. Our goal is to deliver an unforgettable CHAN tournament -- one that Africa and the world will remember. Kenya is ready."

CAF's inspection and workshop schedule will continue in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Zanzibar, and Kampala (Uganda), where stadium facilities, training sites, and operational plans will be thoroughly reviewed.

With Nigeria sharpening its squad in Ikenne and East Africa finalising preparations as hosts, the road to CHAN 2024 is now clearly underway.

The tournament, which had been postponed twice, will take place from 2-30 August.