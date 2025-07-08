Nigeria's Visa Policies Governed By Reciprocity - Minister

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that visa policies are governed by the principle of reciprocity.

He disclosed this when the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), paid a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja.

Speaking, the minister assured the delegation of the federal government's support for well-organised and credible bodies such as NANTA.

He expressed his deep pride in Nigeria's cultural richness and the resilience of its people, describing Nigerians as hospitable, productive, and uniquely gifted.

The minister clarified that visa policies are governed by the principle of reciprocity and assured that Nigeria remains respectful and fair in its international engagements.

He also charged NANTA and Nigerians in general to always speak positively about the nation. "Nigeria will rebound," he asserted with optimism.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo pledged to establish strategic engagement channels with NANTA, assuring that his team would follow up to deepen collaboration in the national interest.

Speaking during the visit, NANTA President, Yinka Folami, commended the minister for his responsiveness and dedication to reform.

Folami expressed its readiness to collaborate with the federal government in advancing Nigeria's travel and tourism agenda.

He remarked that NANTA members had closely followed the minister's work and were impressed by his consistency in matching promises with action.

"Your prompt response to our request for this engagement is one of many examples of your commitment to positive change," Folami noted.

He further highlighted NANTA's contributions to national development, emphasizing that the Association continues to promote the country positively across Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom, America, and beyond.