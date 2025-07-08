Nigeria: NCAA Approves Commencement of Enugu Air

The NCAA said ticket sales for Enugu Air flights are facilitated via the XEJET platform, accessible through a redirect on the Enugu Air official website.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially announced the approval for the initiation of domestic flight operations by Enugu Air.

This decision, the authority said, aligns with the 5-Point Agenda of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, which is designed to foster the growth of indigenous airlines and enhance reforms within the aviation sector.

In a statement issued Monday by the NCAA's spokesperson, Michael Achimugu, it said Enugu Air has designated XEJET as its operational partner pending the conclusion of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process.

"Pursuant to this partnership, XEJET has completed a full variation process to integrate the EMB 170 aircraft into its Operations Specifications (OpsSpecs), in accordance with NCAA'S five-phase certification procedure," the NCAA said.

According to the statement, XEJET is duly authorised to operate scheduled commercial flights on behalf of Enugu Air under current NCAA guidelines.

In the interim, it said ticket sales for Enugu Air flights are facilitated via the XEJET platform, accessible through a redirect on the Enugu Air official website.

"The NCAA remains committed to enabling a supportive regulatory environment for indigenous carriers, ensuring fair competition, and upholding the highest standards of safety, security and consumer protection in Nigeria's air transport industry," the statement said.

Launching of Enugu Air

On Monday, Mr Keyamo, announced that he has inaugurated Enugu Air in Enugu State. During the event, he promised that the airline will soon commence regional flights to other African countries, emphasising that the development aligns with the federal government's agenda to support the growth and sustainability of indigenous airlines.

"This is one of our dreams to come true here today in Enugu State, powered by the incredible governor of Enugu State," the minister said.

He explained that obtaining an air operator certificate (AOC) to float an airline typically takes up to two years, but Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu state, opted to partner with XE Jet, an existing airline, to fast-track the process.

The minister said the NCAA approved the partnership, allowing Enugu Air to commence operations without delay.

The minister commended efforts of the state governor applauding him for bringing private sector investment into the management of the Enugu airport. He noted that discussions are already underway to concession the airport to a consortium of top private investors.

Mr Keyamo urged the state government and residents to run Enugu Air professionally, warning against political interference, bureaucracy, and the culture of free tickets.

"Do not let Enugu go the way of the Nigerian Airways. I beg you, run it professionally. Do not let bureaucracy kill Enugu Air. Be prompt in your departures and arrivals. If the governor is two minutes late, close the door of the aircraft and take off," the minister said.

"Do not say three of my friends are coming, they are friends of Enugu, give them three free tickets. If you want it to survive, Enugu people, support the airline. He has made it available; there will be flights from Enugu now. Enugu will be a bigger international hub now.

"I just whispered to him that we are going to approve regional operations from here very soon. To African states, bring your letter tomorrow, we are going to approve regional operations from here."

He also promised to support the growth of the airline by facilitating the acquisition of additional aircraft.

"I will make this pledge: I will support Enugu Air. I will stand by Enugu Air. I will go around the world with you, looking for aircraft to lease for Enugu Air. Personally, I will give personal guarantees for you to get aircraft to run Enugu Air," he added.

State Govt Speaks

In his remarks, Mr Mbah said the airline's launch is part of efforts to position Enugu as a premier destination for investment and tourism in Nigeria.

"Today, we have our own airline. And with it, we're opening doors to a sector that once felt out of reach. Enugu Air has given more wings to our dreams, and today, we take that first flight together," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A giant leap for Enugu State, a gold standard for government and private partnership. In the euphoria of the moment, however, we must never forget to give compliments where it is due."

The governor said the chosen operator, XE Jet Airlines, is a 100 percent Nigerian-owned entity with a solid record of reliable, sustainable and successful aviation operations.

He said the project was designed to create jobs, promote tourism, and offer more efficient travel options for residents, businesses, and the diaspora.

"We are starting with three Embraer aircraft, efficient and elegant birds made for our terrain," he said.

"Our routes begin with Enugu-Abuja-Lagos, then extend to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other cities."

Additionally, the governor said the next phase of Enugu Air will expand operations to African destinations before flying to China, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other global business hubs.