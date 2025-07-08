Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 12 Females Over Alleged Drug Trafficking in Edo

Benin City — THE Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it apprehended 37 suspected drug traffickers in the month of June out of which 12 were females.

Speaking, Commander Mitchell Ofoyeju said the fight against drug trafficking and abuse in the state also led to the seizure of 345.421 kilograms of narcotic drugs within the period.

"During the reporting period, narcotic officials apprehended 37 suspects, comprising 25 males and 12 females. These arrests are part of a broader strategy aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks and addressing the concern of substance abuse within the community," Ofoyeju stated.

He gave the breakdown of the seized drugs as 310.485 kg of cannabis, 0.3415 kg of psychotropic substances, and 0.3175 kg of methamphetamine. Additionally, authorities seized 33.226 kg of cannabis sativa, 0.67 kg of psychotropic substances, 0.373 kg of methamphetamine, 5 litres of codeine syrup, and 0.004 kg of cocaine, which were abandoned.

"In a bid to further disrupt the drug trade, the command undertook the destruction of illegal cannabis farms measuring 7.2738851 hectares with an estimated yield of 18,184.7128 kg, were razed in two locations, Okhuse Forest and Ugbada Uzebba Forest all in the Owan West Local Government Area of the State.

"The prosecution unit of the command reported judicial progress, with 11 cases charged during June, with 5 convictions. A total of 107 cases are pending at the Federal High Court in Benin City.

"Recognising the importance of community engagement, the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the command provided counselling to 32 clients, composed of 18 males and 14 females. The unit also conducted a series of awareness programmes across various organisations," he said.

Commander Ofoyeju stressed that the NDLEA Edo State Command remains steadfast in its mission to combat drug trafficking and abuse, emphasising its commitment to dismantling drug cartels through continued vigilance and community involvement.