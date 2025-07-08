Ghana: Banyana Off to a Flying Start With Win Over Ghana

8 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe scored in the first half to give Banyana an early lead in Group C.
  • Ghana hit the crossbar and tested the keeper, but could not stop South Africa from securing a strong start.

Banyana Banyana have kicked off their Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Ghana at Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco.

It was a strong first-half showing from South Africa, who are looking to defend the title they won in 2022.

Linda Motlhalo gave Banyana the lead in the 25th minute from the penalty spot after Noxolo Cesane was brought down in the box.

Just eight minutes later, Lebohang Ramalepe delivered a perfect ball to Jermaine Seoposenwe, who smashed in a first-time shot to double the lead.

Ghana looked rattled but nearly found a way back through Grace Asantewaa, who forced Andile Dlamini into a diving save in the 41st minute.

After the break, Ghana came out stronger and created several chances. Kusi Alice rattled the crossbar in the 61st minute, giving South Africa a scare.

Seoposenwe had a chance to score again two minutes later but missed a one-on-one with the keeper, dragging her shot wide.

Banyana started the match slowly and were careless in midfield early on, almost being punished when Dorris Obuaduwaa went through on goal in the 22nd minute. Still, her weak shot was easy for Dlamini to collect.

Despite the shaky start, the defending champions showed their experience and class to hold on and take three points.

They now sit on top of Group C after the opening round. Ghana, under new coach Kim Lars Björkegren and with many debutants, will look to regroup for their next match.

