The president said the union is prepared to escalate its action if the federal government fails to pay lecturers' July salaries by the end of the month

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members in branches where June salaries remain unpaid to stay away from work, warning that a nationwide strike could commence if the government continues to delay wage payments.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Chris Piwuna, ASUU President, clarified that the union is not currently on an indefinite strike, contrary to what is seen online.

However, Mr Piwuna said the union is prepared to escalate its action if the federal government fails to pay lecturers' July salaries by the end of the month.

"This is not an indefinite strike. We have told our members to go by the 'no pay, no work' policy. If salaries are not paid by the end of July, we will stop work again. It's that simple," Mr Piwuna said.

Directive targets unpaid branches

The directive currently affects university branches where salaries for June have not been paid.

Mr Piwuna confirmed that some branches, such as the University of Abuja, have resumed academic activities after receiving their delayed June payments.

"Those who commenced the strike and their salaries have been paid are back to work. At least I can confirm to you that the University of Jos is back to work," he said.

"Also, UniAbuja is not on strike because their salaries were paid yesterday. And many others across the country that their salaries have been paid. But all those who are being owed June salary are not at work."

He added that due to the delayed salaries, their members have been unable to carry out their duties as lecturers.