Nigeria: Shettima, CJN, Others Task Judges On Swift, Credible Judgements to Strengthen Capital Market

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, have urged judges to deliver swift, consistent, and credible judgments in capital market-related cases as part of broader efforts to inspire investor confidence and strengthen Nigeria's economic and financial landscape.

Speaking at a high-level workshop organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Abuja, Vice President Shettima noted that the judiciary remains a crucial pillar in achieving a transparent, trustworthy, and globally competitive capital market. According to him, while economic reforms and market regulations are important, the role of the judiciary in ensuring fairness, justice, and predictability in the enforcement of financial laws cannot be overstated.

"Without a judiciary that is commercially literate and ethically grounded, no amount of economic policy will earn the confidence of investors. The capital market thrives on trust--and that trust is built on the foundation of credible adjudication and enforcement," Shettima said.

The vice president urged judicial officers to reflect deeply and act boldly, stressing that "a capital market that inspires confidence must be underpinned by a legal system that is not aloof but alive--responsive to economic imperatives, rooted in sound legal reasoning, and anchored in justice."

On his part, CJN Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun called on judges to familiarize themselves with the complexities of capital market operations, given the increasingly sophisticated nature of economic transactions in a rapidly changing global financial ecosystem. He noted that delays in adjudication, inconsistencies in judgments, and a lack of understanding of commercial issues could negatively impact market stability and investor interest.

"Our courts must rise to the occasion by interpreting laws and delivering judgments that are not only timely but also consistent and aligned with the dynamics of the financial market," the CJN said. He emphasised that with the capital market playing a central role in capital formation and economic growth, the judiciary must become an enabler rather than a stumbling block.

"Let me assure you that this administration is fully committed to strengthening the Nigerian capital market and enhancing the efficiency of our justice delivery system. We recognise that a strong judiciary is fundamental to a thriving economy and a stable democracy. We are dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote judicial independence, enhance judicial capacity, and improve access to justice for all citizens," Shettima who was represented by Presidential aid on economic affairs, Tope Fasua stated.

Justice Kekere-Ekun further underscored the need for judicial education and ongoing professional development to keep pace with evolving financial products, digital instruments, and cross-border transactions. "The Nigerian judiciary must be agile, informed, and forward-looking," he asserted.

The SEC-organised workshop brought together judges from across Nigeria's jurisdictions, capital market regulators, and financial sector stakeholders to explore the intersection between law and market regulation. The forum aimed to equip judicial officers with the knowledge and tools required to handle capital market disputes more effectively and with greater clarity.

Director general of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, in his remarks, said the initiative is part of efforts to foster synergy between the legal and financial communities and to ensure that Nigeria's capital market remains a viable platform for wealth creation, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

According to him, "A predictable and efficient legal framework is the bedrock of any successful capital market. We believe that engaging the judiciary is not optional--it is essential."

The workshop was described by most of the speakers as a critical step in aligning legal processes with market realities, especially as Nigeria continues to pursue reforms aimed at enhancing its investment climate.

Participants described the engagement as timely, given current efforts to deepen financial inclusion, attract foreign investment, and diversify the economy.

The SEC DG said the workshop was to deepen understanding of capital market laws under the ISA 2025, explore emerging judicial trends in securities litigation and

strengthen ethical decision-making in financial disputes.

"This Workshop is part of the firm commitment of SEC to a deeper

engagement with all stakeholders, ensuring that the provisions of the ISA 2025 are widely disseminated, discussed and fully understood, in order to achieve our goals in restoring investors confidence, bringing timely succour to aggrieved investors and creating a broad-based participation of Nigerians in wealth creation," He told the assembly.

Dr Agama believes that the renewed focus on judicial reform, especially in capital market-related adjudication, could go a long way in restoring investor confidence and boosting Nigeria's global competitiveness in financial services.