Nigeria: Adamawa Flags Off June 2025 NIPDs, MNCHW, and HPV Integrated Campaign in Jada

7 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

As the effort of the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in advancing primary healthcare development in Adamawa State, the government has flagged off the June 2025 round of the National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs), Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW), and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination integrated campaign in Jada Local Government Area.

The official flag-off ceremony was held on June 13, 2025, at the Palace of the District Head of Jada, with dignitaries and stakeholders in attendance. The Honourable Commissioner for Health and Human Resources, representing His Excellency, Governor Fintiri, led the event. Also present were the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADSPHCDA), the Chairman of Jada LGA, board members, directors from ADSPHCDA, representatives from partner organizations, traditional rulers, village heads, religious leaders, parents, and caregivers.

The LGA health team, including personnel from PHCA Jada, the Local Education Authority (LEA), and frontline healthcare workers, actively participated in the occasion.

This integrated campaign reflects the state government's unwavering commitment to improving access to essential health services, boosting immunization coverage, and introducing preventive interventions such as the HPV vaccine for adolescent girls. The large turnout and active participation underscore the strength of collaboration between government institutions, local communities, and health development partners in delivering quality healthcare to the grassroots.

