West Africa: Nigeria Hosts ITTF West Africa Championships July 16

Nigeria is set to host the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships from July 16 to 19 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The championship will bring together top table tennis talents from across West Africa, including teams from Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Niger Republic, and Sierra Leone.

Nigeria, the defending champion in the women's team category, will look to maintain its dominance after clinching the title last year in Lomé. Togo, the reigning men's team champion, will also be looking to defend its crown.

However, both nations will face stiff competition in what is expected to be one of the most competitive editions of the tournament.

In the men's singles event, Nigeria's top-ranked player Matthew Kuti will return to defend his title. Kuti made headlines last year by defeating Côte d'Ivoire's Oba Oba Kizito 4-1 to win his first regional singles crown.

A win this year would make him the first male player to secure back-to-back singles titles in the tournament's history.

The women's singles title is up for grabs following the absence of reigning champion Hope Udoaka of Nigeria, opening the door for a new champion to emerge.

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 African Championships, scheduled to be held later this year in Rwanda.

With the home advantage and the largest player contingent, Nigeria is also targeting a comeback in the men's team event.