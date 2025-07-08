Liberia: Lacra New Management Unveils Vision for Revival, Sustainable Growth

The newly appointed leadership of the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) has outlined a bold vision for revitalizing the country's agricultural commodity sector. At a press conference held on Monday, July 7, the Interim Director General, Dan Saryee, reaffirmed his team's commitment to stabilizing the institution, restoring its credibility, and positioning it as a driving force for national development.

Appointed by President Joseph N. Boakai recently, Saryee expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and the new team and pledged to work diligently to return LACRA to its former stature as a cornerstone of Liberia's agricultural economy, a role it last robustly played under the erstwhile Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC) before the civil war.

Saryee acknowledged several critical challenges, including the implications of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), institutional capacity gaps, weak governance structures, and the persistent difficulties faced by local farmers in accessing inputs, financing, and technical support.

"Our mission is clear. LACRA cannot become a stage for internal conflict or negative media. We are here to rebuild and focus on what matters: food security, fair commodity trade, farmer empowerment, and supporting the President's ARREST agenda," Saryee noted.

He disclosed that LACRA plans to implement innovative solutions to modernize the agricultural value chain. These include the use of advanced technologies for farm mapping, data collection, and logistics coordination, aimed at enhancing traceability and quality control, particularly in response to compliance requirements like the EUDR.

"The management also intends to foster stronger partnerships and coordination among smallholder farmers and cooperatives, aiming to ensure better market access, fair pricing, and increased support across the board," he said. "Our commitment is to transparency, efficiency, and the prosperity of Liberia's farmers. We urge all stakeholders, staff, the board, partners, and the public to join us in building a resilient and prosperous agricultural future."

It can be recalled that LACRA employees allegedly initiated a go-slow action in what appears to be in response to the recent suspensions of Sankolo, and deputy director, Chea B. Garley.

The move follows a series of political maneuvers allegedly by Samuel Stevquoah, Deputy Minister of State Without Portfolio for Special Services, and President Boakai's long-time secretary, Ms. Morine Yaude Nemah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The suspensions came in the wake of alleged sustained propaganda of false corruption claims made by Godia Alpha Kortu Gongolee, the Deputy Director General for Operations and Technical Services, against Mr. Sankolo, who had taken action to curtail cocoa smuggling, a cartel run by the Deputy Director General for Operations and Technical Services, thus depriving the entity of its rightful revenue for personal gain.

The acting DG, however, condemned reports of the alleged "Go Slow" action at the entity, terming it "malicious and unverified." He noted that the source of the misinformation is under investigation.

In a related incident, Saryee also accused three individuals, Victor W. Yourwah, Thomas Fayiah Mundu, and Gbokele B. Jay Smith, of attempting to obstruct the shipment of export consignments. The disruption was thwarted by the Deputy Director General for Operations. As a result, LACRA will conduct a comprehensive review of contractor agreements to eliminate political interference in its operations.

LACRA's new leadership stressed a zero-tolerance policy for internal sabotage, vowing to maintain a professional, politically neutral, and goal-driven workplace.