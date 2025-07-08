Liberia: Chamber of Mines Lauds GOL for U.S.$1.8b Ivanhoe Atlantic Deal

The Liberia Chamber of Mines has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Government of Liberia and U.S.-owned Ivanhoe Atlantic Inc. following the signing of a landmark US$1.8 billion concession and access agreement, describing the deal as a "transformational step in Liberia's economic development."

The monumental agreement -- one of the largest private sector investments in Liberia's post-war history -- cements Ivanhoe Atlantic's commitment to building and operating mining infrastructure, including the development of a multi-user rail and port system. The project aligns closely with President Joseph N. Boakai's national vision to modernize Liberia's infrastructure, promote regional trade, and attract sustainable foreign investment.

In a statement issued on Monday, the President of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, Mr. Amara Kamara, lauded the agreement as a milestone achievement with sweeping implications across Liberia's mining, transport, and economic development sectors.

"The Chamber applauds this milestone as a turning point not only for the mining and transport sectors but for Liberia's broader economic aspirations," Kamara stated. "It reflects a strategic shift from 'Aid to Trade', creating jobs, empowering communities, and unlocking Liberia's untapped potential."

The US$1.8 billion investment is expected to stimulate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost the mining value chain, and enhance Liberia's competitiveness in regional and global markets. The rail and port infrastructure -- designed to be accessible to multiple users -- will also serve as a catalyst for regional integration, particularly with neighboring Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, and Sierra Leone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chamber emphasized that the agreement sends a strong and reassuring message to the international business community: Liberia is open for business and committed to fostering a transparent, modern, and investor-friendly environment.

"This is more than a mining deal; it's a declaration of confidence in Liberia's future," said Kamara. "As U.S. investment on the African continent continues to grow, partnerships like this drive mutual prosperity and deepen bilateral ties."

Ivanhoe Atlantic Liberia, a proud member of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, will lead the implementation of the agreement, working closely with government regulators and local communities to ensure the project delivers long-term, shared value.

The Chamber pledged its full support to the project's successful execution and reiterated its commitment to serving as a bridge between investors, government, and local communities to ensure inclusive and responsible resource development.

"We are optimistic that this agreement will pave the way for more transformative investments in Liberia," the Chamber concluded.

The agreement represents a rare moment of alignment between government vision, private sector ambition, and national development goals--one that many believe could serve as a blueprint for future economic partnerships in Liberia and beyond.