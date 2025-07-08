Liberia: New Machines, Old Mindsets - Why Compassion Must Anchor Liberia's Health Transformation

editorial

When health authorities broke ground last week for Liberia's first modern radiotherapy center, it marked more than a milestone in cancer care. It signaled the country's aspiration to finally reverse the tide of outbound medical tourism, especially for cancer treatment--a disease that claims countless Liberian lives each year due to late diagnosis and the absence of local specialist care.

Supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through its "Rays of Hope" initiative, the new center is poised to change that narrative. It is the first of its kind in Liberia's history and a long-overdue investment in medical infrastructure that--if properly managed--will put life-saving cancer treatment within reach of patients who would otherwise die waiting for visas or fundraising help abroad.

But this infrastructure, impressive as it is, will amount to very little if we do not confront the deeper human crisis in our health system: the erosion of professional conduct, the absence of compassionate care, and the near total lack of accountability in the treatment of patients.

In clinics across Liberia--from rural health posts to urban hospitals--patients are often met with cold bureaucracy, dismissiveness, or outright neglect. It is a quiet epidemic that drives even those with minor conditions to seek treatment abroad, sometimes at exorbitant cost. Machines can be imported. Buildings can be commissioned. But if the attitudes of health professionals do not change, the system will remain broken beneath its modern façade.

Minister of Health Dr. Louise Kpoto rightly emphasized the center's dual role--not only as a treatment facility, but also as a hub for training, research, and capacity building. This is critical. Liberia must not only acquire radiotherapy machines; it must cultivate radiation oncologists, medical physicists, oncology nurses, and biomedical engineers. But as we train the next generation of specialists, let us not lose sight of the soul of medicine: empathy, listening, and the unwavering commitment to do no harm.

We must ask: will a cancer patient in critical pain be seen promptly and kindly, or shuffled between windows and left unattended? Will a nurse or technician be reprimanded--or worse, protected--if they mishandle equipment or falsify data? Will hospital administrators prioritize power and ego over patient care?

The answers to these questions will determine whether this new radiotherapy center fulfills its promise or becomes another white elephant--a monument to what could have been.

This is why the launch of such a groundbreaking facility must be accompanied by a renewed social contract in Liberia's healthcare sector. The government must enforce codes of conduct in public hospitals. It must empower the new Medical and Dental Council to monitor and penalize malpractice. It must institute patient feedback systems and ensure that every health worker--from cleaner to consultant--is trained not just in science, but in service.

And then, there's the question of sustainability. The center must not be allowed to deteriorate for lack of maintenance or lose its mission due to donor fatigue. It must be funded, staffed, and monitored with the seriousness that life-and-death institutions require. Civil society, the press, and communities must all be watchdogs.

The socioeconomic case is compelling. Every dollar saved from expensive overseas treatment is a dollar that stays in the economy. Every Liberian who survives cancer because of early local treatment becomes a testament to the power of self-reliance and system reform. This aligns squarely with President Joseph Boakai's "ARREST" agenda--which calls for Accountability, Reconciliation, Reform, Education, Sanitation and Tourism--and should be a flagship model of how public health fits into national development.

Let us commend this historic step. But let us not delude ourselves. Until Liberia's health sector is humanized--until patients are treated with dignity and workers held to ethical standards--the most advanced machinery will be no match for the oldest problem in our system: indifference.

The new radiotherapy center must be more than a building. It must be a turning point.