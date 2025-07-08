Liberia: Tribe Takes Bold Move to Help Transform Liberia's 'Broken Education System'

TRIBE, a Liberian innovation-driven organization, has launched a week-long training program for over 30 teachers and school administrators from more than ten high schools across Montserrado County. With backing from the MasterCard Foundation, the initiative is part of TRIBE's mission to reform what it calls Liberia's "broken education system" by equipping educators to become agents of systemic change.

At the opening of the training, TRIBE's CEO, Wainright Acquoi, emphasized a shift from traditional student-centered strategies to a broader "ecosystem" approach that engages teachers, parents, school leadership, and policymakers alike.

"We started to see real improvements when we stopped thinking about just students," said Acquoi. "Teachers, school leaders, parents--even the government--all play critical roles in shaping how a student learns and whether they succeed."

The training covers innovative teaching techniques, classroom management, and entrepreneurship education--redefining educators not just as instructors, but as community leaders and catalysts for change.

Acquoi described teachers as Liberia's most underutilized change agents, often operating under extremely challenging conditions: overcrowded classrooms, lack of materials, and crumbling infrastructure--all for salaries between $100-$150 per month.

"Imagine a teacher handling 70 students with no desks, no textbooks, and no support," he said. "We are expected to perform miracles with nothing."

Citing national statistics, Acquoi warned that over 60% of students are not functionally literate by third grade, a foundational failure that continues through high school and university levels. He recounted his own experience as a university lecturer, teaching sophomores who still struggled with basic reading.

"If we don't invest in teachers, we lose the battle before it begins," he said.

The initiative also meant to address the deep educational inequalities between urban and rural schools. While some schools in Monrovia have access to digital tools and libraries, many rural institutions operate without electricity, toilets, or basic classroom furniture.

"Nearly 40% of schools lack adequate infrastructure. This isn't just about learning--it's about dignity," Acquoi noted.

Also speaking at the event was Samuel G. Toe, Deputy Minister of Education for Planning, Research, and Development, who delivered a frank assessment of the national education crisis. "Our children are in school, but they are not actually learning at the level they ought to," said Toe.

Toe highlighted the consistently low learning outcomes across all grades, poor access to early childhood education, and sharp declines in girls' participation--particularly in STEM fields at the secondary level.

He linked these issues to a lack of qualified teachers, insufficient rural education infrastructure, and cultural practices like Bush Schools, which often clash with formal academic calendars. "Bush School is part of our culture, but 21st-century jobs require a different skill set," he said.

Toe underscored the need for curriculum reform, teacher training, and technology integration, including AI and distance learning. He also pointed to the chronic underfunding of the education sector.

"The national education budget for FY2025 is only $58 million, covering everything from primary schools to universities," he revealed, calling for an increase from under 15% to at least 18-20% of the national budget.

TRIBE is primarily focusing on internal capacity-building--empowering educators within the system to innovate and lead change from within. The training uses immersive learning and real-time classroom testing to foster a new mindset.

"We are creating a new culture of teaching and learning--one rooted in creativity, collaboration, and community," said Acquoi.

TRIBE is planting the seeds of long-term reform--grounded not in handouts, but in human potential.

"Education is more than a development issue--it's a national security imperative," concluded Deputy Minister Toe. "We must invest not only because it's the right thing to do, but because our survival in a 21st-century economy depends on it."