Liberia: LACC and UN Partners Empower Local Leaders in Fight Against Corruption

Monrovia, Liberia; July 7, 2025: The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), in collaboration with UNDP and with funding support from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), facilitated a three-day capacity-building workshop in Ganta, Nimba County, for local government officials from Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties.

The training, held from July 1 to 3, 2025, in Ganta, Nimba County, aimed to promote ethical leadership by strengthening awareness of anti-corruption standards, enhancing transparency, and increasing accountability in public service delivery.

LACC Executive Chairperson, Counselor Alexandra Zoe, emphasized that asset declaration is not just a matter of procedural compliance, but also a reflection of integrity in public service. She encouraged officials to view transparency and verification as central components of accountable governance.

"This is more than a compliance measure--it is a mirror that reflects who we are as public servants," she asserted.

Counselor Zoe urged officials to uphold the principles of integrity and accountability, emphasizing that, "By declaring our assets transparently, we affirm our integrity. By embracing verification, we demonstrate our commitment to accountability."

She encouraged participants to view the training as more than a mere obligation, describing it as a call to action--to rise, and to equip themselves with the tools, knowledge, and courage needed to lead with integrity.

"We are here because we believe in something greater than ourselves. We believe in a Liberia where leadership is not tainted by greed but anchored in honor. We believe in communities where transparency is not just an idea, but a daily standard--giving each of us the power to make a difference."

UNDP Liberia Deputy Resident Representative, Louis Kuukpen, recognized the workshop as a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening subnational resilience against corruption.

He underscored the critical role of collaboration among public institutions, civil society, and community stakeholders in fostering inclusive and responsive governance systems.

Kuukpen emphasized that confronting corruption at the subnational level demands a unified resolve where public officials, civil society leaders, development actors, and traditional institutions work together to champion a transparent, participatory, and citizen-centered governance system that truly serves all Liberians."

He expressed profound appreciation to the LACC and its implementing partners for their dedicated collaboration and technical leadership, noting that the partnership has been instrumental in advancing the country's anti-corruption efforts and in creating the conditions for inclusive governance, empowered communities, and responsive service delivery.

"Each participant here today plays a key role in safeguarding public trust, as UNDP and its partners reaffirm their commitment to expanding and institutionalizing these efforts nationwide," Kuukpen affirmed.

Technical sessions provided participants with tools to analyze corruption risks, understand legal frameworks such as the PPCC law, and explore the role of civil society in monitoring public sector integrity.

During the training session, more than 50 local government officials from Bong, Nimba, and Lofa Counties formally endorsed Liberia's Code of Conduct for Public Officials. This collective commitment followed a presentation led by Counselor Findley Karngar, Chairperson of the Office of the Ombudsman.

Liberia's Code of Conduct, enacted in 2014, establishes ethical standards and expectations for public officials. It is a foundational framework that fosters transparency, accountability, and integrity across government institutions.

The code addresses critical issues, including conflicts of interest, asset declaration requirements, and standards of professional conduct within public service.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) also led a public outreach initiative on July 4, 2025, marking the culmination of activities in Ganta, Nimba County.

The outreach aimed to actively engage citizens, raise awareness, and foster inclusive dialogue on issues of governance and accountability.

Designed to reach high-traffic areas including marketplaces, community hubs, motorcycle parking zones, and central urban spaces, the initiative focused on meeting people where they live and work.

Integrated into the broader training framework, the outreach served as a vital bridge between local authorities and the communities they serve. It helped strengthen transparency, encourage ethical leadership, and reinforce public participation in decision-making processes.

This effort forms part of the Social Accountability and Transparency Project, a joint initiative of UNDP, UN Women, and Integrity Watch Liberia.

Implemented across all 15 counties, the project is designed to empower citizens to collaborate meaningfully with local governments, ultimately improving service delivery and deepening democratic governance.