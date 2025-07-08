Liberia: LRRRC Ends 5-Day Assessment to Southeastern Liberia

The Liberian Refugees, Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) has assured former Ivorian refugees here of sustainable livelihoods thru agriculture.

The Executive Director and Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Liberian Refugees Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), Jackson Paye, has concluded a five-day assessment mission in Southeastern Liberia.

The mission aimed to gather firsthand information on the conditions of locally integrated and exempted Ivorian refugees residing in Grand Gedeh and Maryland Counties.

During the visit, Director Paye and delegation held meetings with local authorities and former Ivorian refugees, who have settled in communities.

He informed the refugee population about Executive Order No. 144, issued by President Joseph Boakai on February 24, 2025. The Executive Order is designed to strengthen support for former Ivorian refugees by streamlining legal procedures and improving access to essential services, including healthcare and housing.

While addressing residents at the PTP Refugee Settlement in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, the LRRRC Boss emphasized that despite absence of the UNHCR in Liberia, the LRRRC is committed to supporting sustainable livelihoods through agriculture.

He revealed plans to utilize vast land available in the settlements for agricultural activities, which would provide economic opportunities for the refugees.

He also urged the former refugees to remain law-abiding, warning them against returning to Côte d'Ivoire to "cause confusion" and later seeking protection in Liberia.

"Please don't go back to Ivory Coast to cause confusion and run back to Liberia for protection," he cautioned to the applause of the refugees.

Mr. Paye reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to its international obligations, noting that as a signatory to various protocols on refugee protection, the country will continue to uphold the rights and safety of people fleeing conflict.

In Little Welbo, Maryland County, he echoed this message, calling again for peaceful conduct among the former refugees and pledging ongoing government support.

He disclosed that the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) in collaboration with the LRRRC, has started issuing resident permits to locally-integrated former Ivorian refugees in Monrovia.

He added that his team will work closely with the National Identification Registry (NIR) to extend similar registration efforts to Grand Gedeh and Maryland Counties.

Mr. Paye concluded by expressing gratitude to local authorities for their continuous support of the refugee population in their respective counties.