Liberia: We're Coming Back

Emmanuel Wise Jipoh — Ex-finance minister Samuel Tweah is upbeat about a return of former President George Weah to power, as he criticizes the current Boakai Administration for bad governance.

Former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., has cautioned here that the ruling Unity Party-led administration is not governing the country well, while hoping that former President George Weah returns to power.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia, Mr. Tweah, facing charges for alleged corruption, says things are going wrong under President Joseph Boakai, urging Liberians to rather hope on Mr. Weah to solve the country's problems.

"Liberians deserve better, and we are coming back, but not with the same agenda. But to serve the Liberian people, and relieve them from the evil.

We're going to fix and address the ills of our people with a new agenda", he adds.

He, is overwhelmingly optimistic with a string conviction in an early Weah's ambition for 2029.

He describes the Boakai-Koung Administration as blatant and fraudulent, which he says has damaged the country in just a short while.

At the same time, he brags and argues that it was under former President Weah that agreements were signed for road construction across Liberia.

"We signed the deals; we delivered on roads, electricity and every financing agreements that these bogus and blatant liars are boasting of", Tweah says.

In a fiery press briefing, the ex-finance minister pushed back against the Boakai administration's claims, noting that all major road and energy financing agreements, including a landmark 10-year World Bank electricity deal were secured under President George Weah.

"The credit belongs to the CDC," he declares, and describes the Boakai Administration as evil and manipulating against former officials.

Today, I will demonstrate how this evil information manipulation was deployed and weaponized against the administration of the CDC, and how people intent on sustaining this culture of lies to destroy people in our politics, he laments.

Those of us who have been caught in the crosshairs of these machinations will fight back with every means at our disposal, intellectually, politically, and of course, legally, he maintains. Editing by Jonathan Browne