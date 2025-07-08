Nigeria: NHF President Predicts Bright Future for Hockey in Nigeria

President of the Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF), Simon Nkom, has conveyed a positive outlook for the sport's future in Nigeria, citing consistent growth and significant progress over the past four years.

In a recent media briefing in Abuja, Nkom highlighted that despite challenges related to sponsorship, hockey has successfully positioned itself among Nigeria's top ten sports, thanks to strategic development initiatives and robust support from the federation's board.

"Our clubs consistently perform well, reaching the medal zone at the African Cup for Club Championships," Nkom stated. "In 2024, we had five teams participating--three women's and two men's--at the ACCC, which marks a significant milestone for us."

Preparations for the 2025 league season, set to commence in August, are already underway, with an increase in participating clubs reflecting a growing interest and confidence in the federation.

On the international front, Nkom highlighted recent successes of the national teams: Nigeria secured a bronze medal at the 2022 Africa Hockey Nations Cup, while both the men's and women's teams achieved silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2023 African Games. The youth teams have also been consistently performing well globally; the men's team recently competed in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman after finishing second in the African qualifiers.

Looking to the future, Nkom expressed the federation's ambition to surpass its previous achievements at the upcoming 2025 Africa Hockey Nations Cup in Egypt.

He also acknowledged the support from the Federal Government and the National Sports Commission, describing this as a pivotal time for the development of sports in Nigeria.

Regarding his own future in office, Nkom stated that he would consider seeking another term only if stakeholders within the hockey community deem him fit for the role. "Our performance speaks for itself. I will consult with the board and stakeholders before making any decisions," he remarked.