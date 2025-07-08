Nigeria: NNL Super 8 - Desperate Coaches Blame Referees for Team Defeats

The Nigeria National League Super 8 Play-off, which reached matchday two on Monday, 7 July 2025, saw several coaches venting their frustrations towards officiating following their teams' disappointing performances.

In the opening fixture at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Yobe Desert Stars staged a comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Doma United, propelling them to the top of the Northern Conference standings with four points from two matches.

However, Doma United's Coach Akinade Onigbinde chose to blame the match officials rather than acknowledge his team's shortcomings in front of goal. "In the second half, we came out to play. But our eventual defeat was due to officiating; let's be frank with ourselves," Coach Onigbinde stated. He expressed his displeasure with the first assistant referee, alleging that pressure from the Yobe Desert Stars bench influenced decisions. "It happened three times, including the incident that led to the free kick resulting in their second goal. It's very painful," he lamented.

Similarly, Wikki Tourists' Head Coach Abdul Maikaba voiced his concerns following a scoreless draw against Barau FC in the day's second match. "I'm not happy with the officiating. They (referees) have taken sides, and I'm not pleased at all," Maikaba remarked. However, his comments seemed to serve as a cover for his team's inability to convert opportunities, as they repeatedly squandered chances, even with the opposing goalkeeper out of position.

As the tournament progresses, the criticism of refereeing standards raises concerns about the potential impact these officiating decisions could have on team morale and the integrity of the competition.